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5.2 cu.ft Large Capacity Frontload Washer
Inverter Direct Drive™
Excellent Durability & Reliability
The Inverter Direct Drive™ drums on LG Commercial Laundry machines are directly attached to the motor, making it durable and reliable for years to come. Thanks to a fewer number of parts, these machines also need fewer repairs.
Multi Heat Treatment
Fewer Replacements & Repair Expenses
Multi Heat Treatment improves durability and resists against gradual abrasion. LG washing machines enjoy extended operating life and less repairs, helping your business save costs.
*Product life may vary depending on user patterns & other factors.
Premium Powder Coating
Resistance to Contamination & Rust
Premium Powder Coating provides the same durability as car paint, which does not rust easily and extends product lifetime. The coating also helps resist scratches and contamination that frequently occur in communal washing machines.
*Performance may vary depending on user patterns & other factors.
Inverter Direct Drive™
Excellent Durability & Reliability
The Inverter Direct Drive™ drums on LG Commercial Laundry machines are directly attached to the motor, making it durable and reliable for years to come. Thanks to a fewer number of parts, these machines also need fewer repairs.
Gyro Balancing System
Low Noise and Less Vibration
The noise and vibration emitted by LG Commercial Laundry machines are low enough for people to focus on other tasks while they wait. Create a pleasant environment that can meet the needs of various customers.
Atomizing & Twin Spray
Save Time and Keep Up with Your Busy Schedule
Twin Spray rinses your clothes non-stop while spinning, resulting in a speedier wash and higher customer rotation rate. Atomizing Spray also sprays water on the door, so you don't have to clean excess suds off the door glass.
*The depicted image is intended for promotional purposes only.
Multi Heat Treatment
Fewer Replacements & Repair Expenses
Multi Heat Treatment improves durability and resists against gradual abrasion. LG washing machines enjoy extended operating life and less repairs, helping your business save costs.
*Product life may vary depending on user patterns & other factors.
Tub Cleaning System
Cleaner Tubs for Cleaner Laundry
Dirty tubs that are used for long periods of time can affect laundry performance. The Tub Cleaning System keeps the tub hygienic and clean* for the many people who use the washing machine.
*Cleanliness may vary based on tub clean cycles & cleaning agents.
Auto Dosing System
Easy Detergent Management
The Auto Dosing System supplies uniform amounts of detergent, bleach, and softener for every cycle.
*Dosing performance may vary depending on the pump specs.
Smarter Convenience
A Smarter Washing Machine
Quickly check the laundry status, monitor the usage patterns, and product errors through LG Smart Solution anytime and anywhere. Easily interact with it and operate remotely while enjoying the latest innovations.
Smarter Convenience
*Wireless internet connection may be required for this function.
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Weight (kg)
221.8 (100.6) / 248 (112.5)
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
737 x 1,036 x 814
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