LG 49 Inch UltraWide™ Dual QHD Monitor With USB C and an Adjustable Stand

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a dealer

LG 49 Inch UltraWide™ Dual QHD Monitor With USB C and an Adjustable Stand

49WQ95C-W

LG 49 Inch UltraWide™ Dual QHD Monitor With USB C and an Adjustable Stand

(0)
front view

LG UltraWide™ Monitor Curved

Display
Nano IPS™ Display
49-inch DQHD(5120 x 1440) at 144 Hz
Color
DCI-P3 98%(Typ.)
VESA Display HDR™ 400
Connectivity
USB Type-C™
Dual Controller(KVM Switch)
UltraWide Dual QHD (5120x1440)

Go Beyond Multitasking

It is an UltraWide 32:9 Dual QHD (5120x1440) monitor with a doubled 27-inch 16:9 QHD pixel space in one screen. With 70% more pixels compared to 32:9 FHD resolution (3840x1080), you can go beyond multitasking with a multi-format multiplex.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*For some Mac models with the Intel Graphic Card, the maximum resolution is not supported when USB-C is connected.

It shows the 49WQ95C that displays much more image sources and windows at once, save time for visual work.

Visual Content

Save Time with Less Window Switching

With 49WQ95C that displays much more image sources and windows at once, save time for visual work.

It shows the 49WQ95C that displays video editing tools with the whole timeline.

Motion Content

Manage the Whole Timeline

Check thumbnails of the source files and upload the files to the timeline with no switching windows.

It shows the 49WQ95C that displays tools for sound work with the entire timeline on a single screen.

Sound Content

Do Work Simultaneously

You can check the storyboard with the entire timeline on a single screen when working on music.

It shows two 49WQ95C monitors stacked.

Office Work

Expand Your
Workspace

Stack monitors and get a screen size of four 27-inch monitors as well as wider and neat desk space.

*The number of tracks and clips shown may differ depending on your settings.
*Stands and brackets for vertical mounting are not included in the package and must be purchased separately.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dual Controller(KVM Switch)

Control Multiple Devices with a Single Monitor

Dual controller allows you to work with multiple devices through a single monitor, keyboard and mouse. Just simply drag and drop the files from various devices into your single monitor.

The image simulates dual controller with the scene that the monitor connected to both laptop and desktop. The monitor displays the screen of each devices at once.

*The cables included in the package are USB-C, HDMI and DP.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG Nano IPS™ display supports a wide color spectrum, 98% of DCI-P3 color gamut, and offers outstanding color and brightness with the support of VESA Display HDR™400.

Outstanding Color Accuracy and Wide Viewing Angle

LG Nano IPS™ display supports a wide color spectrum, 98% of DCI-P3 color gamut, and offers outstanding color and brightness with the support of VESA Display HDR™400.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Nano IPS™ Display

LG Nano IPS™ monitor displays outstanding color accuracy with a wide viewing angle.

DCI-P3 98%

With 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum, it is a great solution for accurate color display.

VESA Display HDR™ 400

HDR400 (high dynamic range) supports specific levels of color and brightness.

Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features

  • Reader mode
  • Live Color Low Blue Light

Live Color Low Blue Light

LG’s Live Color Low Blue Light with TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe® Display Certification helps to protect your eyes against blue light by combining RGB hardware and software adjustments while maintaining vivid color quality.

*TÜV Rheinland certification ID (Low Blue Light - Hardware Solution): 1111255908.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Auto Brightness with Ambient Light Sensor

The sensor reacts to light, making the screen brighter in bright areas and darker in the dark. It provides a comfortable working environment.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

USB Type-C™

Easy Connectivity

USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging, enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.

USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging, enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.

*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Power Delivery Up to 90W

With USB-C™ power delivery technology, you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop (Up to 90W) simultaneously.

Immersive Gaming Experience

Just dive into the gaming with the outstanding graphic background provided by 144Hz of refresh rate, NVDIA G-sync® Compatible and AMD Free Sync™ as well as the gaming aid features.
The image describes the 144Hz refresh rate. Half of the image clearly shows the fast-paced car, while the other half shows the crushed one.
144Hz Refresh Rate

Speedy Screen, Smooth Gameplay

A fast speed of 144Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To enable the 144Hz, you need a graphic card supporting DSC and DisplayPort 1.4.

Left image simulates the case not applied NVIDIA® G-SYNC® and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro. Right image simulates the scene with reduced screen tearing and stuttering by applying NVIDIA® G-SYNC® and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

  • It is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor that can give you a good tear-free, stutter-free gaming experience.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

  • With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reduces input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers to catch critical moment in real-time.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escapes from situations when the flash explodes.

Crosshair

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.
It shows two 10W Stereo Speakers with Rich Bass on the bottom of the monitor.
Stereo Speaker with Rich Bass

Immersive Sound System

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image while two 10W stereo speakers with Rich Bass create an immersive experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Ergonomic Design

Be Sleek and More Ergonomic

Enhanced flexibility offers expanded ergonomic adjustment of height, tilt and swivel, setting your monitor to fit into your optimal position.
Height icon

Height 110mm

Tilt icon

Tilt -5~20˚

Swivel icon

Swivel -15~15˚

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    49

  • Resolution

    5120 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    32:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Curvature

    3800R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    49

  • Aspect Ratio

    32:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    5120 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.234 x 0.234

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Curvature

    3800R

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE 1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    124.46

CONNECTIVITY

  • Built-in KVM

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver2.0)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    5120 X 1440 @ 144Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Auto Brightness

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • PIP

    YES

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Others (Features)

    Built-in KVM, Live Color Low Blue Light

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

SOUND

  • Rich Bass

    YES

  • Speaker

    10W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    1330 x 298 x 490

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    1215.1 x 585.8 x 281.0

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    1215.1 x 365.7 x 114.2

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    19.6

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    14.7

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    12.6

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    2022

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    200W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.4W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    103W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    Built-in Power

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Others (Accessory)

    Cable Holder

  • USB-C

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

