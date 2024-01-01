We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
High-Performance with webOS 6.0
webOS 6.0, upgraded in SoC and web engine, is available on SM5J for a smooth execution of several tasks. LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and provides to SI or/and developers simple app development tools such as SDK (Software Development Kit), SCAP, sample applications.