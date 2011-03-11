About Cookies on This Site

65” US761H Series, UHD Hospitality Smart TV

65US761H0GD

65” US761H Series, UHD Hospitality Smart TV

(2)
front view with inscreen

4K UHD Hospitality TV with NanoCell Display and Pro:Centric Direct

US761H with NanoCell Display features UHD resolution that creates vivid details and a virtually flawless picture. And it features Pro:Centric technologies for easy management, configuration and updates on guest room TVs via a centralized management system.

4K UHD Hospitality TV with NanoCell Display and Pro:Centric Direct

Real 4K Made by Pure Colors

NanoCell TV delivers a broad spectrum of color and lifelike accuracy with advanced NanoCell technology, which makes LG Hotel TV the best ever. Discover the more brilliant and clear visual experience with Real 4K that NanoCell TV delivers.

Real 4K Made by Pure Colors

Nano Bezel Adds Sophisticated Ambiance

With its minimal Nano Bezel, NanoCell is designed to blend into any interior and delivers immersive viewing experience without any interruption.

Nano Bezel Adds Sophisticated Ambiance

*The above image is for illustrative purposes only.

Pro:Centric HOTEL MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management with a single click. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room.

Pro:Centric HOTEL MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

*Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.

More Innovative LG webOS 5.0

Explore the latest LG Smart TV features, and discover TVs that deliver innovative technology, remarkable clarity, and true-to-life colors. Newly added Mood Display & Gallery Mode enable you to utilize the TV as a customized clock and an artwork which perfectly harmonizes with your space and life.

More Innovative LG webOS 5.0

Soft AP

Software-enabled Access Point (Soft AP) is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature that uses TV as a wireless hotspot, enabling guests to connect their own devices to the Soft AP. It supports Bridge Mode, allowing administrators to manage in-room Soft AP information such as signal level, Soft AP passwords, etc.

Soft AP

*Soft AP should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
*Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.

Welcome Video / Screen

With the capability to display several images, Commercial Lite TVs allow for a greater variation of greeting messages in hotel rooms which make customers feel more welcome and cared for.

Welcome Video / Screen

Hotel Mode (Public Display Mode)

From channel selection to volume level, you can control the TV settings in business areas. Public Display Mode also enables you to restore default settings, as required, on the TVs.

Hotel Mode (Public Display Mode)

USB Cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. Instead of setting up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB for one display and can be sent to the other displays through a USB plug-in.

USB Cloning

IR Out

Using the interactive set-top box, all LG TVs can be controlled with a single remote control.

IR Out

Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Category

    Pro:Centric Smart

DESIGN

  • Tool Name

    SM85

  • Stand Type

    1 Pole (Fixed)

  • Front Color

    Ceramic BK

VIDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    YES

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    YES

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • AI Sound

    YES

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    20W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    YES (Ready, MMR Required)

  • LG Sound Sync

    YES

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    65

  • Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    400 nit

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    SECAM / PAL

  • Teletext (Auto Teletext)

    YES

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    YES

  • webRTC (Real Time Communication)

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    YES

  • Pro:Centric V

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Server

    YES

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

    YES

SMART FUNCTION

  • webOS version

    webOS 5.0

  • Web Browser

    YES

  • Magic Remote Compatibility

    YES (Ready)

  • Mood Display

    YES

  • Gallery Mode

    YES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

  • Bluetooth

    YES

  • Soft AP

    YES

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • DIAL

    YES

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    YES

  • Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

    YES

  • IoT

    YES

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • EzManager

    YES

  • USB Cloning

    YES

  • Wake on RF

    YES

  • WOL

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • Diagnostics

    YES (IP Remote)

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • IR Out

    YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Multi IR Code

    YES

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    YES

  • Welcome Video

    YES

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    YES

  • Insert Image

    YES

  • One Channel Map

    YES

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

  • Instant ON

    YES

  • V-Lan Tag

    YES

  • Port Block

    YES

  • Lock mode

    YES (Limited)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    YES

  • External Power Out

    YES

  • Energy Saving mode

    YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

  • Healthcare Headphone Mode

    YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

  • RTC (Real Time Clock)

    YES

  • NTP sync timer

    YES

  • BEACON

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES (2 Video)

MECHANICAL

  • VESA Compatible

    300 x 300 mm

  • Kensington Lock

    YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    1451 x 910 x 324 mm

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    1600 x 1035 x 207 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    1451 x 840 x 64 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

    11.3/11.3/11.3/19.8 mm

  • Weight in Shipping

    33.3 kg

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

    5.0/5.0/5.0/16.6 mm

  • Weight with Stand

    25.8 kg

  • Weight without Stand

    24.1 kg

POWER SPEC.

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    179W

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    160W

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

STANDARD

  • Safety

    CB

  • EMC

    CE

  • Others

    N/A

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote type

    S-Con / MMR (Option)

  • Power Cable

    YES (1.55M / Angle Type)

STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))

  • ErP Class

    N/A

  • On Power Consumption

    N/A

  • Luminance Ratio (%)

    N/A

  • Average Annual Consumption(kWh)

    N/A

STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))

  • SDR Grade

    N/A

  • SDR On mode

    N/A

  • HDR Grade

    N/A

  • HDR On mode

    N/A

CONNECTIVITIES

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • USB (Ver.)

    YES (2ea / 2.0)

  • RF In

    YES (2ea)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    YES

  • External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    YES

  • Headphone Out

    YES

  • CI Slot

    YES (CI+ 1.4)

  • RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

    2 (Ethernet, Aux)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    YES (D-Sub 9pin)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

