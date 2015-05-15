About Cookies on This Site

UHD Commercial TV with Essential Smart Function

The UT640S Series is specifically designed for diverse business environments. By providing compatibility with AV Control systems and DPM (Display Power Management) as well as its smart connectivity, simple user friendly interface, and UHD picture quality.
SIMPLE CONTENT MANAGEMENT

Embedded Content & Group Management

The embedded Content and Group Management System allows you to edit and play content, schedule playlists and groups, and control Signage via remote control, mouse and mobile phone without the use of separate PC or software. This makes content management much easier and more user-friendly.

* This images are provided for illustrative purposes, and the actual GU may differ.
* All displays must be connected to the same network.

SIMPLE CONTENT MANAGEMENT

SuperSign Control

SuperSign Control is the basic control software, and it can manage up to 100 displays through a single account and server. Power, volume, and scheduling can be remotely adjusted, and firmware updates supported.
SIMPLE CONTENT MANAGEMENT

USB Data Cloning

USB data cloning increases efficiency in managing multiple displays for optimal operation since users don't have to set up each display one by one. Once users copy data to a USB device in one display, it can be easily distributed to the other displays through a USB plug-in.

SIMPLE CONTENT MANAGEMENT

Real-Time Remote Monitoring

Malfunctions or errors can be easily handled through real-time remote care. When an error occurs, notifications can be sent through the SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol) protocol.

Power & Network with One Line

WOL (Wake-on-LAN) enables users to turn on displays by sending messages through the network. This greatly simplifi es the installation and maintenance processes since only a single wire is needed for power and network connection.
HIGHER VISIBILITY

True Color, Immersive View

The UT640S series is large in size to enhance the visibility of content and captivate viewers. The LG IPS panel provides a wide range of viewing angles so that content can be clearly seen, regardless of the viewer's position. Each pixel in the IPS panel reproduces true-to-life colors without distorting images.
HIGHER VISIBILITY

Perfect Picture Quality and Color

Enjoy Full HD content in 4K ULTRA HD quality, optimized by the 4K Upscaler. The 4K upscaler automatically upgrades Full HD content to ULTRA HD through several upscaling processes so that images look crisp and clear in any viewing situation.
BETTER USABILITY

Compatibility with AV Control Systems

The UT640S series has been certified Crestron Connected®, proving that it has a higher level of compatibility with professional AV controls. This results in seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.

* It is a network based control system.
Available AV control systems may differ by regions.

BETTER USABILITY

DPM (Display Power Management)

From now on, you can configure the DPM (Display Power Management) function by setting it to On. When there is no signal, the TV enters DPM mode to manage power more efficiently.
INFO

  • Category

    Smart TV Signage

DESIGN

  • Tool Name

    UM73

  • Stand Type

    2 Pole

  • Front Color

    Ceramic Black

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    65

  • Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    400 nit

VIDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    YES

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    YES

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    20W

  • LG Sound Sync

    YES

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Teletext (Auto Teletext)

    YES

STANDARD

  • Safety

    CB, CU TR

  • EMC

    CE

SMART FUNCTION

  • webOS version

    webOS 4.5

  • Web Browser

    YES

  • Bluetooth

    YES

  • Soft AP

    YES

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • DIAL

    YES

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    YES

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • USB Cloning

    YES

  • WOL

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • Diagnostics

    YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • IR Out

    YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Multi IR Code

    YES

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    YES

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    YES

  • Insert Image

    YES

  • One Channel Map

    YES

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

  • Lock mode

    YES (Limited)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    YES

  • Energy Saving mode

    YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

  • Crestron Certi. Compatibility

    YES

  • DPM (Digital Power Management)

    YES

  • Time scheduler

    YES

  • RTC (Real Time Clock)

    YES

  • NTP sync timer

    YES

  • BEACON

    YES

  • Embedded CM (Contents Manager)

    YES

  • Embedded GM (Group Manager)

    YES

SUPERSIGN SW COMPATIBILITY

  • Control / Control Plus

    YES

  • CMS(Premium)

    YES

  • Simple Editor

    YES

CONNECTIVITIES

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • USB (Ver.)

    YES (1ea / 2.0)

  • RF In

    YES (2ea)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    YES

  • External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    YES

  • CI Slot

    YES

  • RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

    YES (Ethernet)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    YES (D-Sub 9pin)

  • LG SVC only (Phone jack type)

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • VESA Compatible

    300 x 300 mm

  • Kensington Lock

    YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    1436 x 914 x 269 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    1463 x 850 x 87.8 mm

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    1600 x 970 x 190 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

    17.0/17.0/17.0/23.8 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

    15.5/15.5/15.5/22.3 mm

  • Weight with Stand

    21.6 kg

  • Weight without Stand

    21.3 kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    28.4 kg

POWER SPEC.

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    206.6W

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    182.6W

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote type

    S-Con

  • Power Cable

    YES (1.5M, Angle Type)

