Customizable Open-frame Display for Smart Efficiency
* All images are for illustrative purposes only.
Open-frame Outdoor Display
LG Open Frame display empowers you to personalize not only the casing design but also the function, granting you the flexibility to tailor the display to your exact preferences.
* Please reach out to your local sales representatives for detailed casing guide.
World’s First UL Verification
for Display Anti-Discoloration Characteristics
By focusing on the pain points of our customers, we obtained the world’s first UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Characteristics. Our new technology helps prevent ‘screen-yellowing’, while maintaining display quality and performance stability.
* World's first UL Verification in the manufacturing industry
** For more details about UL Verification, please visit https://verify.ul.com/verifications/1382.
*** The comparison images are simulated for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual performance of the products.
High Visibility Under Strong Sunlight
With outstanding high brightness of 3,000 nits (Typ.), the XF3P outdoor display delivers content clearly while captivating passerby. In addition, its outdoor visibility can deliver a variety of information even to those wearing polarized sunglasses.
Optimized Design for Double-sided Display
The XF3P, featuring a sleeker design than the conventional model, excels in maximizing space efficiency with its convenient double-sided display.
* The conventional model refers to the XF3C.
Efficient Energy Management
The screen brightness is automatically adjusted depending on the ambient light. The brightness is increased in light for better visibility, while it is decreased in darkness for efficient power management. Also, XF3P uses M+ panel that can offer high energy efficiency and cost savings by decreasing power consumption.
* M+ IPS reduced approximately 35% BLU Power consumption (IEC62087, 10 min) compared to RGB IPS, tested under same brightness (@fullwhite, 400 nits). The test was conducted internally.
** Specific features can differ from circumstances.
*** Actual results may vary depending on the use environment.
High-performance with webOS 6.1
Quad Core SoC (System-on-Chip) can execute several tasks at the same time without a separate media player. In addition, webOS 6.1 platform enhances not only user convenience with intuitive UI but also web-app integration with updated Node JS / Chromium version.
Wide Range of Operating Temperature
The XF3P can be used under a wide range of operating temperature from 0℃ to 50℃.
* Conducted by LG internal test, Operating temperature: 0℃~50℃ (without direct sunlight; with direct sunlight in cooling system), 0℃~40℃ (with direct sunlight)
** Actual performance may vary depending on the use environment.
Conformal Coating
Conformal Coating* protects the circuit board and power board against dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.
* Thin protective films/breathing membranes that filter water vapor and solid debris
Installation Guide for a Customized Casing
LG offers an installation guide for designing a customized casing to ensure stable performance for outdoor displays. It includes information about the size of ventilation and the location of partitions within the casing.
Web Monitoring
The LG Control Manager, the embedded web monitoring program, is user-friendly and enables the user to have full access anywhere at anytime from their mobile phone or PC while having access to both current and past data. It allows the user to monitor the unit, make adjustments, and control the unit remotely in real time.
* Enabled by wired LAN connection
Professional Content Partners
Pairing the XF3P with LG SW solutions would enhance its utilization.
* Sold separately
All Spec
PANEL
Screen Size (Inch)
55"
Panel Technology
IPS, M+
Back Light Type
Direct
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Native Resolution
1920x1080 (FHD)
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Brightness
3,000nit (Typ), 2,400nit(Min)
Contrast Ratio
1,300:1
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
Color Gamut
NTSC 72%
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
8bit, 16.7Million colors
Response Time
9ms (G to G)
Surface Treatment (Haze)
3%
Life time
50,000 Hrs (Typ)
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
Portait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI In
Yes(2), HDCP2.2
DP In
Yes(1), HDCP1.3
RS232C In
Yes(1) (4pin phone jack)
RJ45(LAN) In
Yes(1)
USB In
USB2.0 Type A (1)
DP Out
Yes(1), Input DP/HDMI
External Speaker Out
Yes(1, L/R, 10W+10W) , (4pin phone jack)
RJ45(LAN) Out
Yes(1) (4pin phone jack)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
Bezel Color
Black
Bezel Width
12.0/9.9/9.9/12.0 mm
Weight (Head)
26.5kg
Packed Weight
32.25kg
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1235.5 x 709.4 x 106.8mm
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1344 x 236 x 820mm
Handle
Yes(2)
VESA Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400
FEATURE - HARDWARE
Internal Memory (eMMC)
Yes
Temperature Sensor
Yes
Auto Brightness Sensor
Yes
Humidity Sensor
Yes
Power Indicator
Yes
Local Key Operation
Yes
FAN (Built-in)
Yes
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS6.1
Local Contents Scheduling
Yes
Group Manager
Yes
USB Plug & Play
Yes
Fail over
Yes
Booting Logo Image
Yes
No Signal Image
Yes
RS232C Sync
Yes
Local Network Sync
Yes
Backlight Sync
Yes
Video Tag
Yes
Play via URL
Yes
Screen Rotation
Yes
External Input Rotation
Yes
Gapless Playback
Yes
Tile Mode Setting
Yes
Setting Data Cloning
Yes
SNMP
Yes
ISM Method
Yes
Auto Set ID
Yes
Status Mailing
Yes
Control Manager
Yes
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
PM mode
Yes
Wake on LAN
Yes
Network Ready
Yes
HDMI-CEC
Yes
SI Server Setting
Yes
webRTC
Yes
Pro:Idiom
Yes
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 50°C (w/o Direct Sunlight) 0 °C to 40°C (Direct Sunlight)
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
Typ.
TBD
Max.
TBD
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
TBD
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
TBD
DPM
TBD
Power off
TBD
CERTIFICATION
Safety
CB / NRTL
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI
ERP / Energy Star
Yes / No
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
SuperSign CMS
Yes
SuperSign Control+
Yes
SuperSign Cloud
Yes
Connected Care
Yes
LANGUAGE
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arab, Türkçe, polski (Polska)
ACCESSORY
Basic
Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, HDMI Cable, IR Extension Kit, Manual (ESG&EIG)
Optional
AN-WF500 ** Stand is not available
SPECIAL FEATURE
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
Yes
Direct Sunlight
Yes
