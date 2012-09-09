About Cookies on This Site

Open-frame Display

Open-frame Display

Open-frame Display

55XF3P-B
Key Features

  • UL Verified Display Anti-discoloration Characteristics
  • Resolution : 1,920 × 1,080 (FHD)
  • Brightness : 3,000 nit (Typ.), 2,400 nit (Min.)
  • Portrait / Landscape
  • Slim Design
  • Conformal Coating
More
UL Solutions Display Anti-Discoloration Characterstics verified

Customizable Open-frame Display for Smart Efficiency

There are two 55XF3Ps installed in the drive-thru zone at the burger place, and they vividly display the burger menu and ads even in bright sunlight.

* All images are for illustrative purposes only.

Open-frame Outdoor Display

LG Open Frame display empowers you to personalize not only the casing design but also the function, granting you the flexibility to tailor the display to your exact preferences.

Various frame-shaped displays are installed outdoors.

* Please reach out to your local sales representatives for detailed casing guide.

World’s First UL Verification
for Display Anti-Discoloration Characteristics

By focusing on the pain points of our customers, we obtained the world’s first UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Characteristics. Our new technology helps prevent ‘screen-yellowing’, while maintaining display quality and performance stability.

The display on the left shows yellowing, degrading its quality, but with XF3P, which acquired the UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Characteristics, the screen, as shown on the right, remains clear, safeguarding display quality.

* World's first UL Verification in the manufacturing industry
** For more details about UL Verification, please visit https://verify.ul.com/verifications/1382.
*** The comparison images are simulated for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual performance of the products.

High Visibility Under Strong Sunlight

With outstanding high brightness of 3,000 nits (Typ.), the XF3P outdoor display delivers content clearly while captivating passerby. In addition, its outdoor visibility can deliver a variety of information even to those wearing polarized sunglasses.

A display is installed on the street, and a woman is looking at a vivid-quality advertisement on the screen.

Optimized Design for Double-sided Display

The XF3P, featuring a sleeker design than the conventional model, excels in maximizing space efficiency with its convenient double-sided display.

A double-sided display is set up on the street. The effective placement of the circuit board allows for a slim design of the double-sided display.

* The conventional model refers to the XF3C.

Efficient Energy Management

The screen brightness is automatically adjusted depending on the ambient light. The brightness is increased in light for better visibility, while it is decreased in darkness for efficient power management. Also, XF3P uses M+ panel that can offer high energy efficiency and cost savings by decreasing power consumption.

The XF3P screen can adjust its brightness automatically according to the ambient light.

* M+ IPS reduced approximately 35% BLU Power consumption (IEC62087, 10 min) compared to RGB IPS, tested under same brightness (@fullwhite, 400 nits). The test was conducted internally.
** Specific features can differ from circumstances.
*** Actual results may vary depending on the use environment.

High-performance with webOS 6.1

Quad Core SoC (System-on-Chip) can execute several tasks at the same time without a separate media player. In addition, webOS 6.1 platform enhances not only user convenience with intuitive UI but also web-app integration with updated Node JS / Chromium version.

It has improved user convenience by utilizing the Quad Core SoC and webOS.

Wide Range of Operating Temperature

The XF3P can be used under a wide range of operating temperature from 0℃ to 50℃.

* Conducted by LG internal test, Operating temperature: 0℃~50℃ (without direct sunlight; with direct sunlight in cooling system), 0℃~40℃ (with direct sunlight)
** Actual performance may vary depending on the use environment.

Conformal Coating

Conformal Coating* protects the circuit board and power board against dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.

* Thin protective films/breathing membranes that filter water vapor and solid debris

Installation Guide for a Customized Casing

LG offers an installation guide for designing a customized casing to ensure stable performance for outdoor displays. It includes information about the size of ventilation and the location of partitions within the casing.

Each of the four XF3Ps has a customized casing.

Web Monitoring

The LG Control Manager, the embedded web monitoring program, is user-friendly and enables the user to have full access anywhere at anytime from their mobile phone or PC while having access to both current and past data. It allows the user to monitor the unit, make adjustments, and control the unit remotely in real time.

* Enabled by wired LAN connection

Users can monitor and control their displays through a mobile phone and laptop.

Professional Content Partners

Pairing the XF3P with LG SW solutions would enhance its utilization.

* Sold separately

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    55"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS, M+

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1920x1080 (FHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    3,000nit (Typ), 2,400nit(Min)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,300:1

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    8bit, 16.7Million colors

  • Response Time

    9ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    3%

  • Life time

    50,000 Hrs (Typ)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    Yes(2), HDCP2.2

  • DP In

    Yes(1), HDCP1.3

  • RS232C In

    Yes(1) (4pin phone jack)

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    Yes(1)

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (1)

  • DP Out

    Yes(1), Input DP/HDMI

  • External Speaker Out

    Yes(1, L/R, 10W+10W) , (4pin phone jack)

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    Yes(1) (4pin phone jack)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    12.0/9.9/9.9/12.0 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    26.5kg

  • Packed Weight

    32.25kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1235.5 x 709.4 x 106.8mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1344 x 236 x 820mm

  • Handle

    Yes(2)

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    Yes

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    Yes

  • Humidity Sensor

    Yes

  • Power Indicator

    Yes

  • Local Key Operation

    Yes

  • FAN (Built-in)

    Yes

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS6.1

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    Yes

  • Group Manager

    Yes

  • USB Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Fail over

    Yes

  • Booting Logo Image

    Yes

  • No Signal Image

    Yes

  • RS232C Sync

    Yes

  • Local Network Sync

    Yes

  • Backlight Sync

    Yes

  • Video Tag

    Yes

  • Play via URL

    Yes

  • Screen Rotation

    Yes

  • External Input Rotation

    Yes

  • Gapless Playback

    Yes

  • Tile Mode Setting

    Yes

  • Setting Data Cloning

    Yes

  • SNMP

    Yes

  • ISM Method

    Yes

  • Auto Set ID

    Yes

  • Status Mailing

    Yes

  • Control Manager

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • PM mode

    Yes

  • Wake on LAN

    Yes

  • Network Ready

    Yes

  • HDMI-CEC

    Yes

  • SI Server Setting

    Yes

  • webRTC

    Yes

  • Pro:Idiom

    Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 50°C (w/o Direct Sunlight) 0 °C to 40°C (Direct Sunlight)

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    TBD

  • Max.

    TBD

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    TBD

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    TBD

  • DPM

    TBD

  • Power off

    TBD

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

  • ERP / Energy Star

    Yes / No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control+

    Yes

  • SuperSign Cloud

    Yes

  • Connected Care

    Yes

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arab, Türkçe, polski (Polska)

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, HDMI Cable, IR Extension Kit, Manual (ESG&EIG)

  • Optional

    AN-WF500 ** Stand is not available

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    Yes

  • Direct Sunlight

    Yes

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

Pay over 3 paydays – interest free
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over 3 interest-free instalments. You pay 1/3 upfront, then split the rest over the next 2 paydays.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 1/3 today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over the next 2 paydays. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 