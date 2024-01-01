We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UHD Signage
Large UHD Signage Display with Slim Design
Eye-catching Large Screen
A large screen effectively captures people's attention. Especially, 75-inch model supports 60Hz, enabling smooth content operation.
Sturdy Design with Fire Flame Resistance
The outer cover of the product is designed to effectively resist fire flame spread, making the product a great fit for installation in public spaces.
* Based on third party testing, the case top and back cover of the product are classified Class A1 (case top) and A2 (back cover) under EN13501-1, Class 1 under BS476 Part 7.
Slim Depth with Even Bezel
Despite its large screen, UH5N-M boasts a slim depth, which is advantageous for interior design. To avoid visual issues when adjusting to portrait mode, the bezel maintains uniform thickness on all four sides, providing even symmetry on the top, bottom, left, and right. Therefore, it is a model suitable for various styling options.
Versatile Operation with Multi-USB
With support for two USB ports, UH5N-M offers versatile usage options. For example, operating content on the screen while simultaneously using other connected devices is possible. This includes convenient tasks like downloading PPT files from external storage devices while using a mouse or keyboard during a meeting.
High Resolution Display
It offers a resolution that is four times higher than FHD, satisfying customers visually. Additionally, the anti-glare coating on the screen reduces screen reflection in bright lighting environments, increasing visibility and legibility, providing customers with a comfortable screen.
Convenient webOS Platform
The UH5N-M is equipped with a high-performance SoC that allows for multiple tasks to be performed without a separate media player. The webOS platform provides app development tools with an intuitive UI that enhances user convenience, enabling easy connection with external sensors and webOS partner apps to create an SI-friendly environment.
Durability that Provides Reliability
Optimized for business environments, the UH5N-M is protected against rust and dust with conformal coating and IP5x certification, allowing for stable operation.
Enhanced Security Features
The UH5N-M provides advanced security features, including LG's Enhanced Kernel Protection (EKP) technology, protecting important data from external access or attacks. LG UHD Signage also holds reliable certifications in the field of information security, maintaining customers' data and businesses securely. For example, this model is ISO/IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2 Certified.
SuperSign Solutions
SuperSign is an integrated and intuitive content management solution for creative and organized digital signage content in your space, connecting customers to a range of services with convenient user experiences. There are a variety of versions such as SuperSign Cloud, so discover and enjoy the version that fits you.
