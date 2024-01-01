We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Window Facing Display
Outstanding Visibility
Beyond Window
Inside the full glass of a real estate agency’s office, “High Brightness Window Facing Displays” are installed vertically and horizontally facing outward, and thanks to the high brightness of the displays, the ads on the internal display are very visible even from outside with strong sunlight.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
High Visibility
Under The Sunlight
A woman wearing sunglasses is watching ads on the display installed in a shop window, and the ads on the display are very visible even under the strong sunlight.
* Max. 4,000 nits, Typ. 3,200 nits (Based on LG internal test conducted in February, 2021)
** Quarter Wave Plate
High Performance with webOS
A number of tasks that can be done simultaneously are easily arranged through the web OS platform.
* System-on-Chip
Slim Bezel Design
The slim bezel display installed next to a mannequin in a shop window clearly shows the promotional ads to customers.
* Bezel Width (T,B / R,L) : 12.0 / 9.9 mm (55XS4J), 9.0 / 6.5 mm (49XS4J)
Wide Operating
Temperature Range
The display works well in an environment of 0℃-40℃.
* Based on LG internal test conducted in February, 2021
Smart Brightness Control
Smart Brightness Control
*This feature is based on LG internal test conducted in February, 2021.
High Energy Efficiency
High Energy Efficiency
* Typical power consumption of XS4J is 345W(49XS4J), 375W(55XS4J) at ‘On Mode’ based on LG internal test conducted in February, 2021. The figure may differ depending on the actual environment.
Easy Content Distribution
& SW Update
Easy Content Distribution
Web Monitoring
(Control Manager)
Web Monitoring (Control Manager)
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size (Inch)
49
-
Panel Technology
IPS / M+
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
4,000nit (Typ.), 3,200nit (Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,300:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
-
Color Gamut
NTSC 67%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178º x 178º
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07 Billion colors
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 3%
-
Life time
50,000Hrs (Typ.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
-
Portait / Landscape
YES / YES
-
Transparency
N/A
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
YES (2ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
1.4
-
DP In
YES (HDCP 1.3)
-
DVI-D In
NO
-
RGB In
NO
-
Audio In
NO
-
RS232C In
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) In
YES (1ea)
-
IR In
YES
-
USB In
USB2.0 Type A (1ea)
-
HDMI Out
NO
-
DP Out
YES
-
Audio Out
NO
-
Touch USB
NO
-
External Speaker Out
YES
-
RS232C Out
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
NO
-
IR Out
YES (Sharing RS232C Out)
-
Daisy Chain
NO
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
T/R/L/B : 9/6.5/6.5/9mm
-
Weight (Head)
20.8Kg
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
N/A
-
Packed Weight
25.3Kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1092.7 x 626.4 x 83.5mm
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
N/A
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1181 x 725 x 212mm
-
Handle
YES
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 mm
PROTECTION GLASS
-
Thickness
N/A
-
Degree of Protection
N/A
-
Tempered / Chemical strengthening
N/A
-
Anti-Reflective
N/A
-
Infrared - Resistance (IR)
N/A
-
Shatter-Proof
N/A
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
16GB
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
YES
-
Temperature Sensor
YES
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
YES
-
Pixel Sensor
NO
-
Proximity Sensor
NO
-
Current Sensor
NO
-
BLU Sensor
NO
-
Humidity Sensor
NO
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
YES
-
Power Indicator
NO
-
Local Key Operation
YES
-
FAN (Built-in)
YES
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS 4.1
-
Local Contents Scheduling
YES
-
Group Manager
YES
-
USB Plug & Play
YES
-
Fail over
YES
-
Booting Logo Image
YES
-
No Signal Image
YES
-
RS232C Sync
YES
-
Local Network Sync
YES
-
Backlight Sync
YES
-
PIP
YES
-
PBP
YES (2PBP)
-
Screen Share
NO
-
Video Tag
YES (4 Video Tag)
-
Play via URL
YES
-
Screen Rotation
YES
-
External Input Rotation
YES
-
Gapless Playback
YES
-
Tile Mode Setting
YES
-
Setting Data Cloning
YES
-
SNMP
YES
-
ISM Method
YES
-
Auto Set ID
YES
-
Status Mailing
YES
-
Control Manager
YES
-
Cisco Certification
NO
-
Crestron Connected
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
PM mode
YES
-
Wake on LAN
YES
-
Network Ready
YES
-
Beacon
YES
-
HDMI-CEC
YES
-
SI Server Setting
YES
-
webRTC
YES
-
Pro:Idiom
YES
-
Brightness Compensation
NO
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
NO
-
Scan Inversion
NO
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C (w/o Direct Sunlight, Direct Sunlight in Cooling System) 0 °C to 30 °C (Direct Sunlight)
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
345W (Full White) 141W (IEC 62087)
-
Max.
375W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
1177 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1279 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Power off
0.5W
SOUND
-
Speaker (Built-in)
NO
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI
-
ERP / Energy Star
YES / NO
-
ePEAT(US only)
NO
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type compatible
NO
-
OPS Power Built-in
NO
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
YES
-
SuperSign Control+
YES
-
SuperSign WB
NO
-
SuperSign Cloud
NO
-
Promota
NO
-
Mobile CMS
NO
-
Connected Care
YES
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, HDMI Cable, Manual (EIG, IG), IR Receiver(w/Ambient Light Sensor), RS-232C Gender
-
Optional
WM-L640V(Landscape wall mount), WM-P640V(Portrait wall mount)
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
N/A
-
Tilt (Face up)
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
N/A
-
IP Rating
N/A
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
YES
-
Power Protection
N/A
-
Direct Sunlight
N/A
DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH
-
Available Object Size for Touch
N/A
-
Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
N/A
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
N/A
-
Interface
N/A
-
Protection Glass Thickness
N/A
-
Protection Glass Transmission
N/A
-
Operating System Support
N/A
-
Multi Touch Point
N/A
-
