We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Stretch Signage
Bring the Remaining Space to Life with Space-fitting 32:9 Widescreen
Inside a bright cosmetics store, there is a BH7N installed at the lipstick section. A woman is watching a vivid advertisement displayed on the wide screen of BH7N.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Customizable Angle to
Suit Customer's Eye Level
The BH7N is installed higher than eye level but tilted at a 30° angle, ensuring that the screen content is well-visible.
Highly Reliable in High Humidity Environments
The BH7N has conformal coating on the power board to protect display even in a salty or humid environment.
Indoor Display Offering a Vivid and Sharp Visual Experience
BH7N has a brightness of 700 nits, so it is clearly visible, even under strong light.
* The provided image is intended for comparison purposes only.
Daisy Chain Management
Multiple displays in the market are being managed at once through Daisy Chain.
* You can play media by connecting an external HDMI.
High Performance with
LG webOS 6.0
Several tasks that can be done through the LG webOS smart platform are arranged in the BH7N screen.
* GUI : Graphical User Interface
* The provided image is solely for reference.
Real-Time Monitoring
with LG ConnectedCare
The one of LG employee is remotely monitoring the BH7N screen installed in a client workplace by using cloud-based LG monitoring solution, called LG ConnectedCare.
* LG ConnectedCare is the brand name of LG Signage365Care Service. The availability differs by region.
SuperSign
The manager of a clothing store is creating advertisements that will be displayed on the BH7N screen installed on the store wall using content management software, SuperSign.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size (Inch)
37
-
Panel Technology
ADS
-
Back Light Type
Edge
-
Aspect Ratio
32:9
-
Native Resolution
1920 x 540 (FHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
700nit (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,000:1
-
Dynamic CR
1,000,000:1
-
Color Gamut
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178º x 178º
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7 Million colors
-
Response Time
14ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 25%
-
Life time
50,000Hrs (Min.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
-
Portait / Landscape
YES / YES
-
Transparency
N/A
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
N/A
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
YES (2ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
2.2/1.4
-
DP In
YES (HDCP 2.2/1.4)
-
DVI-D In
NO
-
RGB In
NO
-
Audio In
NO
-
RS232C In
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) In
YES (1ea)
-
IR In
YES
-
USB In
USB2.0 Type A (1ea)
-
HDMI Out
YES
-
DP Out
NO
-
Audio Out
YES
-
Touch USB
NO
-
External Speaker Out
NO
-
RS232C Out
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
NO
-
IR Out
NO
-
Daisy Chain
Input : HDMI / Output : HDMI
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
T/R/L/B : 15.6/9.3/9.3/15.6mm
-
Weight (Head)
7.0Kg
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
N/A
-
Packed Weight
9.0Kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
922.3 x 288.3 x 43.5mm
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
N/A
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1017 x 382 x 178mm
-
Handle
YES
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
400 x 200 mm
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
16GB
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
YES
-
Temperature Sensor
YES
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
YES
-
Pixel Sensor
NO
-
Proximity Sensor
NO
-
Current Sensor
NO
-
BLU Sensor
NO
-
Humidity Sensor
NO
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
YES
-
Power Indicator
NO
-
Local Key Operation
YES
-
FAN (Built-in)
NO
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS 6.0
-
Local Contents Scheduling
YES
-
Group Manager
YES
-
USB Plug & Play
YES
-
Fail over
YES
-
Booting Logo Image
YES
-
No Signal Image
YES
-
RS232C Sync
YES
-
Local Network Sync
YES
-
Backlight Sync
NO
-
PIP
NO
-
PBP
YES (2PBP)
-
Screen Share
NO
-
Video Tag
YES (4 Video Tag)
-
Play via URL
NO
-
Screen Rotation
YES
-
External Input Rotation
YES
-
Gapless Playback
YES
-
Tile Mode Setting
YES
-
Setting Data Cloning
YES
-
SNMP
YES
-
ISM Method
YES
-
Auto Set ID
YES
-
Status Mailing
YES
-
Control Manager
YES
-
Cisco Certification
NO
-
Crestron Connected
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
PM mode
YES
-
Wake on LAN
YES
-
Network Ready
YES
-
Beacon
YES
-
HDMI-CEC
YES
-
SI Server Setting
YES
-
webRTC
YES
-
Pro:Idiom
YES
-
Brightness Compensation
NO
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
NO
-
Scan Inversion
NO
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
40W
-
Max.
50W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
136.4 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 170.6 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
30W±10%
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Power off
0.5W
SOUND
-
Speaker (Built-in)
NO
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "B" / CE / KC
-
ERP / Energy Star
NO / NO
-
ePEAT(US only)
NO
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type compatible
NO
-
OPS Power Built-in
NO
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
YES
-
SuperSign Control+
YES
-
SuperSign WB
YES
-
SuperSign Cloud
YES
-
Promota
NO
-
Mobile CMS
YES
-
Connected Care
YES
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, Polski
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord(1.55 M*1), QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Power Cord Clip
-
Optional
NO
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
N/A
-
Tilt (Face up)
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
Max. 30 degree
-
IP Rating
N/A
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
YES
-
Power Protection
N/A
-
Direct Sunlight
N/A
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.