75" Ultra HD TR3BF Series

All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size (Inch)
75
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
370nit (Typ., without Glass)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,100:1
-
Dynamic CR
NO
-
Color Gamut
NTSC 68%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178º x 178º
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07 Billion colors
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 25%
-
Life time
30,000Hrs (Min.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
16/7
-
Portait / Landscape
NO / YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
YES (3ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
2.2/1.4
-
DP In
NO
-
DVI-D In
NO
-
RGB In
YES
-
Audio In
YES
-
RS232C In
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) In
YES (1ea)
-
IR In
NO
-
USB In
USB3.0 Type A (3ea), USB2.0 Type A (3ea)
-
HDMI Out
YES
-
DP Out
NO
-
Audio Out
YES
-
Touch USB
USB2.0 Type B (2ea)
-
External Speaker Out
NO
-
RS232C Out
NO
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
NO
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
T/R/L/B : 17.7/17.7/17.7/45.7mm
-
Weight (Head)
53.0Kg
-
Packed Weight
85.0Kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1709 x 1020 x 86mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1950 x 1266 x 285mm
-
Handle
YES
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
800 x 400 mm
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
16GB
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
YES
-
Temperature Sensor
NO
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
NO
-
Power Indicator
YES
-
Local Key Operation
YES
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
Booting Logo Image
NO
-
PIP
NO
-
PBP
NO
-
Screen Share
YES
-
Setting Data Cloning
NO
-
Crestron Connected
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
NO
-
PM mode
NO
-
Wake on LAN
NO
-
Network Ready
NO
-
HDMI-CEC
NO
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
175W
-
Max.
294W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
597 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1003 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Power off
0.5W
SOUND
-
Speaker (Built-in)
YES (12W x 2)
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE
-
ERP / Energy Star
YES / NO
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type compatible
YES (Slot)
-
OPS Power Built-in
YES
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Connected Care
NO
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Power Cord 3M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5M*1, HDMI Cable 3M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module
-
Optional
NO
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
YES
DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH
-
Available Object Size for Touch
Ø3 mm ↑
-
Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
10ms ↓
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
±1.5mm
-
Interface
USB2.0
-
Protection Glass Thickness
4mm (Anti-Glare)
-
Protection Glass Transmission
0.87
-
Operating System Support
Windows 7/8/10/XP/Linux/Mac/Android (Windows XP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)
-
Multi Touch Point
Max. 20 Points
DEDICATED FEATURE - CREATE BOARD
-
CPU
Dual core A73+Dual core A53
-
GPU
Dual Core Mail G51
-
Memory(RAM)
3GB
-
Storage
16GB
-
Wi-Fi
802.11a/b/g/n/ac
-
LAN
Gigabit LAN
-
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 4.0
-
OS ver. (Android)
Android 8
-
