UHD Signage

UHD Signage

UHD Signage

43UH5Q-E
Front view with infill image
Front view
-45 degree side view
-90 degree side view
+45 degree side view
+90 degree side view
Rear view
Top view
Bottom view
Detail view
Front view with infill image
Front view
-45 degree side view
-90 degree side view
+45 degree side view
+90 degree side view
Rear view
Top view
Bottom view
Detail view

Key Features

  • Resolution : 3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
  • Brightness : 500 nits (Typ.)
  • Bezel Width : 11.4 mm (Even Bezel)
  • webOS Smart Platform
  • LG Shield
More

UHD Signage Display with LG webOS Platform and Advanced Security

Inside the café, two signage displays are mounted on the wall, each vividly showcasing menu images.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Superb Picture Quality with Ultra HD Resolution

With the resolution of UHD, it makes the colors and details of the content vivid and realistic. In addition, the wide viewing angle provides clear content.

Even & Slim Bezel Design

The UH5Q series features perfectly balanced horizontal and vertical slim bezels, creating a visually harmonious display solution. Its specialized design simplifies installation in retail environments while delivering a truly immersive viewing experience.

Convenient webOS Platform

The UH5Q is equipped with a high-performance SoC* that allows for multiple tasks to be performed without a separate media player. The webOS platform provides app development tools with an intuitive UI that enhances user convenience, and includes webOS partner apps to create an SI*-friendly environment.

* SoC : System On Chip
** SI : System Integrator

Design for Space Utilization

Designed with thin bezels and simple cable management, the UH5Q saves space. With specialized hidden power inlets, it can be installed close to the wall, leaving only about 13.5 mm of space with the slim bracket.

*The product image will differ slightly from the actual appearance of the product due to the variance caused by each inch option.

Durability that Provides Reliability

Optimized for business environments, the UH5Q is protected against salt, dust, iron powder and humidity thanks to conformal partial coating on power board, allowing for stable operation. Also, its customer-centric features, such as IP5x and Shock Monitoring*, provide both reliability and satisfaction.

The UH5Q has conformal coating to protect the display even in salty or humid environments.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

* When a physical impact occurs on the product, an alert is provided to the administrator through the media controller.

Comprehensive Security

webOS Signage goes beyond security measures at the operating system (OS) level. LG Shield employs a five-tiered defense system, encompassing server, application, operating system, system, and hardware. Each layer operates independently, providing comprehensive protection against various threats. Also webOS platform support ETSI EN 303 645.

SuperSign Solutions

SuperSign is an integrated and intuitive content management solution for creative and organized digital signage content in your space, connecting customers to a range of services with convenient user experiences. There are a variety of versions such as SuperSign Cloud, so discover and enjoy the version that best fits you.

* SuperSign must be purchased separately.

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    43"

  • Panel Technology

    ADS

  • Back Light Type

    Edge

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1 (Typ.)

  • Dynamic CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    BT709 95%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 X 178

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    10bit(D), 1.07Billion colors

  • Response Time

    8m (G to G) (Typ.)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    25%(Typ)

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    Yes(3), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP 2.2/1.4

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    Yes(1), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP2.2/1.3

  • RS232C In

    Yes(1), 4pin Phone-jack

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    Yes(1)

  • IR In

    Yes(1)

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A(2)

  • Audio Out

    Yes (1)

  • RS232C Out

    Yes(1), 4pin Phone-jack

  • IR Out

    No(Support IR daisy chain via RS232C IN/OUT)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    Even bezel : 11.4mm

  • Weight (Head)

    9.4 kg

  • Packed Weight

    11.3 kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    971.7 x 561.0 x 29.7mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1055.0 x 660.0 x 140.0mm

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    200 x 200

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    Yes

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    Yes(Built-in for Europe only, sold separately in other regions)

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    Yes

  • Local Key Operation

    Yes

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS8.0

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    Yes

  • Group Manager

    Yes

  • USB Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Fail over

    Yes

  • Booting Logo Image

    Yes

  • No Signal Image

    Yes

  • RS232C Sync

    Yes

  • Local Network Sync

    Yes

  • PIP

    Yes

  • PBP

    Yes(4)

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • Video Tag

    Yes(4)

  • Play via URL

    Yes

  • Screen Rotation

    Yes

  • External Input Rotation

    Yes

  • Gapless Playback

    Yes

  • Tile Mode Setting

    Yes (Max. 15x15)

  • Setting Data Cloning

    Yes

  • SNMP

    Yes

  • ISM Method

    Yes

  • Auto Set ID

    Yes

  • Status Mailing

    Yes

  • Control Manager

    Yes

  • Cisco Certification

    Yes(TBD)

  • Crestron Connected

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • PM mode

    Yes

  • Wake on LAN

    Yes

  • Network Ready

    Yes

  • Beacon

    Yes

  • HDMI-CEC

    Yes

  • SI Server Setting

    Yes

  • webRTC

    Yes

  • Pro:Idiom

    Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    65W

  • Max.

    124W (TBD)

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    222 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 423 BTU/Hr(Max)

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    46W (TBD)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    Yes(10W X 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    Yes / Yes

  • ePEAT(US only)

    Yes / Carbon "Reducing CO2"(TBD)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control+

    Yes

  • SuperSign WB

    Yes

  • SuperSign Cloud

    Yes

  • Mobile CMS

    Yes

  • Connected Care

    Yes

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, Polski

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Cable Holder (For Power Cord), IR/Light sensor receiver(EU/EK Only), Magnetic sheet(2EA, EU/EK Only)

  • Optional

    Slim Wall Mount (WB21LMA/B), Normal Wall Mount (LSW240A/B), IR/Light sensor receiver (ACC-L)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Tilt (Face down)

    Yes(Max 15˚ degree, 40℃ temperature) (TBD)

  • IP Rating

    IP5X

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    Yes(Partial space coating)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

