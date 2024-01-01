About Cookies on This Site

55" FHD SVH7E Series, Video Wall

55SVH7E-A

55" FHD SVH7E Series, Video Wall

(0)

ZERO. VIDEO WALL

LG has finally introduced the world's first* slim bezel under 1 mm, the 0.44 mm even bezel. Instead of contrasting the reduced bezel size with previous bezels, LG's 55SVH7E highlights the similarity of its display with the bezel-less ‘original' picture.

Groundbreaking 0.44mm Even Bezel

The unprecedented razor-thin bezel – 0.44 mm EVEN BEZEL and 0.88 mm BEZEL TO BEZEL – which has been verified by Nemko*, makes content look like the actual original image by depicting a subject perfectly true to form,without any distortions.
Vivid and Dynamic Picture Quality

Higher Viewing Angle

Large screens are usually positioned higher than human-eye level, making uniform picture quality essential for video walls. The viewing angle of the 55SVH7E is superior to that of conventional video walls, allowing it to display vivid colors throughout the screen with no distortion.
Vivid and Dynamic Picture Quality

Wider Viewing Angle

It is well known that LG IPS panel technology enables better control of liquid crystals, which in turn allows the screen to be viewed from virtually any angle. Because of this, the 55SVH7E captures the attention of and captivates more viewers with lifelike colors, regardless of their viewing position.
Vivid and Dynamic Picture Quality

Uniform Color Expression

Poor uniformity around bezel boundaries can give the corners a darker appearance, which doesn't look good on a large screen. However, the 55SVH7E has enhanced uniformity, even within the four corners of the display, to deliver vivid and consistent color throughout the screen.
Vivid and Dynamic Picture Quality

Image Gap Reduction

The 55SVH7E includes an image improvement algorithm that can reduce image gaps among tiled displays when playing back videos. Objects located on the bezel boundaries are adjusted for a seamless viewing experience.
Powerful Smart Signage Platform

High Performance and Great Scalability

Thanks to its built-in SoC and webOS smart signage platform, the 55SVH7E can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback without the need for a media player. As webOS supports HTML5 as a web-based platform and offers SDK(Soft Development Kit), it is even easier for SIs to build and optimize.
User-Friendly Smart Signage UX

Intuitive Menu Structure

The menu structure has been optimized for commercial use. It simplifies approach flows and groups similar functions together, adopting a more intuitive GUI for ease of use. This way, users can avoid having to do trialand-error when exploring desired functions and managing displays.
User-Friendly Smart Signage UX

Dedicated GUI for Portrait Orientation

The conventional GUI(Graphic User Interface) was designed based on landscape-oriented consumer TV usage, so OSD(On Screen Display) wasn't well-suited for screens in portrait mode. The OSD of the 55SVH7E, however, consists of a long range menu with bigger font sizes and a 9:16 ratio.
User Convenience

Easy Color Adjustment

Depending on the content, the color temperature of the display can be easily adjusted in increments of 100K using a remote control.
User Convenience

Simple White Balance Adjustment

In conventional video walls, white balance was adjustable only in “full-white” mode, but the 55SVH7E allows you to modify each value of grey scale to achieve more detailed and precise white balance adjustment.
User Convenience

LAN Daisy Chain Management

A LAN daisy chain allows you to execute commands to control and monitor video walls and even update their firmwares at once.
User Convenience

Real-Time Care Service

The maintenance gets easier and faster with an optional service Signage 365 Care*, a cloud service solution provided by LG service. It remotely manages status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, ensuring the stable operation of a client's business.

Alt text

*As of November 2018.

Alt text

*Results based on in-house testing. Actual test results may differ depending on enviroment and measuring equipment.

Alt text

*Uniformity among 13 points of the screen. Results based on in-house testing. Actual test results may differ depending on enviroment and measuring equipment.

Alt text

*The "Conventional" refers to displays which do not include an image improvement algorithm.

Alt text

*The availability of "Signage 365 Care" service can differ by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for further details.
All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    55"

  • Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness (Typ.,cd/m²)

    700

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio, USB 2.0

  • Output

    DP, Audio

  • External Control

    RS232C In/out, RJ45 In/out, IR In

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    0.44 mm (Even)

  • Monitor Dimension (W×H×D)

    1,210.51 x 681.22 x 86.5 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    16.8 kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W×H×D)

    1,353.0 x 855.0 x 263.0 mm

  • Packed Weight

    23.6 kg

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    170W

  • Max

    220W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A"/CE/KC

  • ErP/Energy Star

    Yes(EU Only) / No

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS type compatible

    Yes (Piggyback)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign CMS

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign Control/Control+

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller, Power Cord, RS232C Cable, LAN Cable, DP Cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

  • Optional

    Wall Mount (Landscape: WM-L640V, Portrait: WM-P640V), OPS Kit (KT-OPSA)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 