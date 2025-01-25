55'' 500 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Artistic Immersion, Overwhelming Captivation
A man is looking at a big screen attached to the window of a sports store.
Alt text
Daisy Chain Capability
Multiple displays are being managed simultaneously through the daisy chain. The UHD daisy chain utilizing HDMI and DisplayPort allows easy access to adjusting UHD settings.
Alt text
Real-Time LG ConnectedCare
The LG employee is remotely monitoring the VL5PJ installed in a different place by using cloud-based LG monitoring solution.
Alt text
Alt text
** The image shown above are for illustration purposes only.
Alt text
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size (Inch)
55
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
500nit (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
-
Color Gamut
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178º x 178º
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07 Billion colors
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 3%
-
Life time
60,000Hrs (Typ.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
-
Portait / Landscape
YES / YES
-
Transparency
N/A
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
N/A
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
YES (2ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
2.2
-
DP In
YES (HDCP 2.2)
-
DVI-D In
YES (HDCP 1.4)
-
RGB In
NO
-
Audio In
YES
-
RS232C In
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) In
YES (1ea)
-
IR In
YES
-
USB In
USB2.0 Type A (1ea)
-
HDMI Out
NO
-
DP Out
YES
-
Audio Out
YES
-
Touch USB
NO
-
External Speaker Out
NO
-
RS232C Out
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
NO
-
IR Out
NO
-
Daisy Chain
NO
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
T/R/L/B : 2.25/1.25/2.25/1.25mm
-
Weight (Head)
23.5Kg
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
N/A
-
Packed Weight
26.9Kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1213.4 x 684.2 x 93.1mm
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
N/A
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1337 x 833 x 247mm
-
Handle
YES
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 mm
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
8GB
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
NO
-
Temperature Sensor
YES
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
NO
-
Pixel Sensor
NO
-
Proximity Sensor
NO
-
Current Sensor
NO
-
BLU Sensor
YES
-
Humidity Sensor
NO
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
YES
-
Power Indicator
NO
-
Local Key Operation
NO
-
FAN (Built-in)
NO
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS 4.1
-
Local Contents Scheduling
YES
-
Group Manager
YES
-
USB Plug & Play
YES
-
Fail over
YES
-
Booting Logo Image
NO
-
No Signal Image
YES
-
RS232C Sync
YES
-
Local Network Sync
YES
-
Backlight Sync
NO
-
PIP
NO
-
PBP
NO
-
Screen Share
NO
-
Video Tag
YES (4 Video Tag)
-
Play via URL
YES
-
Screen Rotation
YES
-
External Input Rotation
YES
-
Gapless Playback
YES
-
Tile Mode Setting
YES
-
Setting Data Cloning
YES
-
SNMP
YES
-
ISM Method
YES
-
Auto Set ID
YES
-
Status Mailing
YES
-
Control Manager
YES
-
Cisco Certification
NO
-
Crestron Connected
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
PM mode
YES
-
Wake on LAN
YES
-
Network Ready
YES
-
Beacon
NO
-
HDMI-CEC
YES
-
SI Server Setting
YES
-
webRTC
YES
-
Pro:Idiom
YES
-
Brightness Compensation
NO
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
YES
-
Scan Inversion
YES
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
135W
-
Max.
150W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
461 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 512 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
80W
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Power off
0.5W
SOUND
-
Speaker (Built-in)
NO
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ERP / Energy Star
YES / Energy Star 8.0
-
ePEAT(US only)
NO
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type compatible
NO
-
OPS Power Built-in
NO
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
YES
-
SuperSign Control+
YES
-
SuperSign WB
YES
-
SuperSign Cloud
YES
-
Promota
NO
-
Mobile CMS
NO
-
Connected Care
YES
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual
-
Optional
NO
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
N/A
-
Tilt (Face up)
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
N/A
-
IP Rating
IP5X tested
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
N/A
-
Power Protection
N/A
-
Direct Sunlight
N/A
-
