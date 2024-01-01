About Cookies on This Site

Winner of Design Award

LG One:Quick Works,<br>All-in-One Video Conferencing Display3

LG One:Quick Works,
All-in-One Video Conferencing Display

Make your online meetings more productive and interactive with LG One:Quick Works.

All-in-One
Video Conferencing Display
for Maximum Productivity

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

All-in-One Video Conferencing Solution1

All-in-One Video Conferencing Solution

Video conferencing setup doesn't need to be stressful. This all-in-one solution features a built-in Windows PC, crisp 4K UHD camera, microphone, speaker and a digital whiteboard. Experience clear video and sound qualities in your meetings.
Smart Auto Focusing1

Smart Auto Focusing

Have the camera and mic move to you, not the other way around. One:Quick Works automatically focuses on the speaker and it is effective in clearly capturing voices up to six meters away with minimal background noise, while the 3,840 x 2,160 resolution camera automatically tracks and focuses on the individual speaker.

* Product performance may differ depending on the environment.

Pre-installed Video Conferencing Application,
LG One:Quick Remote Meeting

LG’s One:Quick Remote Meeting works seamlessly with One: Quick Works for users to share documents in various formats, perform real-time interactive drawings and detect who's speaking on the other end automatically.

Easy-To-Use
Conference App Store

Shortcuts for installing video conferencing and collaboration apps are included to help with user productivity. A true all-in-one video conferencing solution must be able to use a wide variety of video conferencing apps.

* Excellent expandability based on Windows 10 IoT

Multi-Touch and Annotation1

Multi-Touch and Annotation

Equipped with In-cell touch, One:Quick Works turns ideas into reality with 10 points of multi touch. And it conveniently sends files such as notes, writings, drawings and images created in meetings via e-mail.

* Touch pen provided (1 ea.)
** Dedicated apps required for making notes and drawings (MS Whiteboard app ready)
Voice Recording1

Voice Recording

Rather than keeping separate meeting minutes, simply record the meeting and share files with participants via e-mail.

* Voice Recording may not be allowed when using the video conferencing app.
Split View<br>for Multi-Tasking1

Split View
for Multi-Tasking

Share files and organize ideas simultaneously with members in the meeting room.
Optimized User Experience1

Optimized User Experience

Provides a user friendly interface, from adjusting network settings for meetings, screen division to display settings. Supports quick and easy access to video conferencing apps with the One:Quick Works launcher.

* The function to add and delete apps on the launcher will be available in the 1Q of 2022.

D13_55CT5WJ-09-Optimized-User-Experience-Digital-Signage-ID-D-2

2-way Installation1

2-way Installation

The installation method can be adjusted depending on the surrounding environment and the user's specific needs. Able to choose between wall installation for maximum space utilization or desk installation using 2 pole stands.

* Stands are sold separately.

Awarded
the reddot Design Award

With an impressive award-winning design, the One:Quick Works blends seamlessly with the rest of the workspace. Also brings an elevated aesthetic while providing a practical workspace for all participant.

ENERGY STAR® Certified

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    55

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Edge

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    450nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1

  • Dynamic CR

    NO

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    9ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 12%

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    NO / YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    YES (2ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2/1.4

  • DP In

    YES (USB Type C)

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • RGB In

    NO

  • Audio In

    NO

  • RS232C In

    NO

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    NO

  • USB In

    USB3.1 Type A (2ea), USB Type C (1ea)

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • DP Out

    YES (USB Type C)

  • Audio Out

    NO

  • Touch USB

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • RS232C Out

    NO

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    NO

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Silver

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 57.2/26.2/26.2/28.9mm

  • Weight (Head)

    26Kg

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    26.6Kg

  • Packed Weight

    31Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1265 x 769.5 x 61.8mm

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    1265 x 815 x 290mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1372 x 903 x 168mm (without Stand)

  • Handle

    NO

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    300 x 300 mm

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    YES

  • Pixel Sensor

    NO

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • BLU Sensor

    NO

  • Humidity Sensor

    NO

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    NO

  • Power Indicator

    NO

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    127W

  • Max.

    245W

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    30±10% (for HDMI1/2)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    YES (10W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / Energy Star 8.0

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    NO

  • OPS Power Built-in

    NO

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Connected Care

    NO

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    HDMI Cable, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Touch Pen, Pen tip, Manual, Regulation Book, Warranty Card, IG

  • Optional

    2 pole Stand(ST-653TW)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    N/A

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face up)

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    N/A

  • IP Rating

    N/A

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    N/A

  • Power Protection

    N/A

  • Direct Sunlight

    N/A

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    Ø8 mm

  • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    35ms ↓

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    3.5mm

  • Interface

    USB1.1

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    N/A

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    N/A

  • Operating System Support

    Windows 10 or higher

  • Multi Touch Point

    Max. 10 Points

DEDICATED FEATURE - ONE:QUICK

  • CPU

    AMD Ryzen Embedded V1605B

  • Memory(RAM)

    8GB

  • Storage

    128GB

  • OS ver.

    Windows 10 IOT Enterprise (Value)

  • Graphic

    AMD Radeon Vega

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11ac

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 5.0

  • Launcher Bar

    YES

  • Home Dashboard

    NO

  • SplitView_Full / Half

    YES

  • SplitView_Customized Template

    NO

  • Cloning

    NO

  • Screen Capture

    YES

  • Meeting(Voice) Record

    YES

  • File Sharing

    YES

  • Compatibility One:Quick Share

    YES

  • One:Quick Remote Meeting

    YES

  • Reader Mode (Bluelight)

    YES

  • Built-in Apps

    Chrome, Skype (Preloaded) MS Whiteboard (Download link)

  • Camera_Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Camera_Field of View (FoV)

    120°

  • Camera_Zoom (ePTZ)

    4x Zoom

  • Camera_Video Framing

    YES

  • MIC_Array

    10ea

  • MIC_Beamforming

    YES

  • MIC_Pickup Range

    6m

  • Warranty

    3 Years (Panel) 1 Year (PC Board)

