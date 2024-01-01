About Cookies on This Site

LED Cinema

LAD033F

LED Cinema

front view with inscreen

LG LED Cinema

Real Black, Infinite Darkness

The infinite contrast created by the individual LEDs that make up LG LED Cinema creates deep darkness of the content. By bringing fine details perfectly to the screen, it provides viewers an amazing sense of immersion that has never experienced before.

Real Black, Infinite Darkness.

Lifelike Colors

Most cinema screens feature a DCI-P3 Color Gamut spec, but the actual colors that the audience feels may be different. LG LED Cinema accurately reproduces the colors intended by the content creator and delivers the DCI-P3 Color more vividly.

Lifelike Colors.

High Uniformity

Unlike standard projectors using a single light source, LG LED Cinema has LEDs emitting individually and offers an excellent brilliance uniformity. As there is no dimming and image distortion like fading, LG LED Cinema delivers a clearer & uniform image representation on the entire screen.

High Uniformity.

The Optimal Space Utilization

As LG LED Cinema does not need a projection room which is necessary in standard projector-style theaters, it guarantees maximizing profits by securing additional seats. A space behind the stuffy theater can be reinvented to more customer satisfying interiors.

The Optimal Space Utilization.

Compatibility with Dolby

LG LED Cinema has secured compatibility with Dolby Media Server and Dolby Atmos of Dolby, the global leader in the entertainment industry, to offer the most immersive experiences in sound, as well as picture quality.

Compatibility with Dolby.

Longer Lifetime.

Longer Lifetime

The LG LED Cinema boasts 100,000 hours of long lifetime and saves time and cost for maintenance. It doesn’t require placement of parts like lamps as conventional projectors used to.
Print

All Spec

INFORMATION

  • Model name

    LAD033F

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    3.3mm

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)

    6 (2 x 3)

  • Cabinet Resolution (WxH)

    192 x 270

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    Main : 640 x 900 x 94 (191 w/back cover) Secondary : 640 x 900 x 94 (124 w/handle)

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

    Main : 25 Secondary : 15

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

    90,000

  • Cabinet material

    Iron & Aluminum

  • Service access

    Rear only

  • Weight of the screen (kg)

    2,650

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, 48nit)

    90 (Main) / 52 (Secondary)

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, 300nit)

    N/A

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160, 160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    160, 160

  • Contrast Ratio

    ≥4,000:1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    16bit

  • Video Frame Rate (Hz)

    24, 25, 30, 48, 50, 60

  • Refresh Rate (@24Hz)

    3,072

  • Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

    48(DCI)

  • Color Space (Gamut)

    DCI P3 Theater

  • Bit rate (Color Processing / color)

    15 (45 / total)

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Supply (V)

    AC100-240 V ~, 50/60 Hz

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    0℃ to 40℃

  • Operating Humidity

    10% to 80%

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000 Hours

STANDARD

  • Certification

    DCI, CB, CE-LVD/EMC, FCC, ETL/UL, RoHS, REACH

  • Cinema server compatibility

    Dolby IMS3-L

  • Interface

    RJ45, HDMI (on IMS server)

4K SCREEN SPECIFICATIONS

  • Screen Resolution (WxH, Native)

    4,224 x 2,160

  • No. of Cabinets per Screen (Resolution, WxH)

    176 (22 x 8)

  • Screen Dimensions (W x H, mm)

    14,080 x 7,200 (101 sqm)

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

  • Power Consumption (W/Screen, 48nit)

    9,260

  • Power Consumption (W/Screen, 300nit)

    N/A

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 