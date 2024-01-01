We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LED Cinema
Real Black, Infinite Darkness
Real Black, Infinite Darkness.
Lifelike Colors
Lifelike Colors.
High Uniformity
High Uniformity.
The Optimal Space Utilization
The Optimal Space Utilization.
Compatibility with Dolby
Compatibility with Dolby.
All Spec
INFORMATION
-
Model name
LAD033F
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pixel Configuration
SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
3.3mm
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)
6 (2 x 3)
-
Cabinet Resolution (WxH)
192 x 270
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
Main : 640 x 900 x 94 (191 w/back cover) Secondary : 640 x 900 x 94 (124 w/handle)
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)
Main : 25 Secondary : 15
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
90,000
-
Cabinet material
Iron & Aluminum
-
Service access
Rear only
-
Weight of the screen (kg)
2,650
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, 48nit)
90 (Main) / 52 (Secondary)
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, 300nit)
N/A
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
160, 160
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
160, 160
-
Contrast Ratio
≥4,000:1
-
Processing Depth (bit)
16bit
-
Video Frame Rate (Hz)
24, 25, 30, 48, 50, 60
-
Refresh Rate (@24Hz)
3,072
-
Brightness (After Calibration, nit)
48(DCI)
-
Color Space (Gamut)
DCI P3 Theater
-
Bit rate (Color Processing / color)
15 (45 / total)
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Power Supply (V)
AC100-240 V ~, 50/60 Hz
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
0℃ to 40℃
-
Operating Humidity
10% to 80%
-
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
100,000 Hours
STANDARD
-
Certification
DCI, CB, CE-LVD/EMC, FCC, ETL/UL, RoHS, REACH
-
Cinema server compatibility
Dolby IMS3-L
-
Interface
RJ45, HDMI (on IMS server)
4K SCREEN SPECIFICATIONS
-
Screen Resolution (WxH, Native)
4,224 x 2,160
-
No. of Cabinets per Screen (Resolution, WxH)
176 (22 x 8)
-
Screen Dimensions (W x H, mm)
14,080 x 7,200 (101 sqm)
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
-
Power Consumption (W/Screen, 48nit)
9,260
-
Power Consumption (W/Screen, 300nit)
N/A
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.