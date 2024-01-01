We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Silver Inverter Drive Dishwasher with SmartRack - D1453LF
All Spec
DETAILED FEATURES
-
Capacity
14 Plate
-
Colour
Silver
-
Noise Level
43dB
-
Water
10L
-
Energy
0.92 kwh
-
Full electronic control
Y
-
Soil sensor
Y
-
Water softner
Y
-
Hidden heater
Y
-
Vario washing system
Y
-
Triple filter system
Y
-
Dimensions (WxHxD)
598 x 850 x 570
RACK
-
3rd Rack
Y
-
Rack-adjustable upper rack
One Touch Adj.
-
Rack Type
Smart Rack™
-
Knife rack
Y
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
LED
-
Running Time indicator
1888
-
Salt refill indicator
Y
-
Rinse refill indicator
Y
-
Child-Lock indicator
Y
-
Error Message Indication/Alarm
Y
-
Process indicator
Y
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.