We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 312L Shiny Sliver Bottom Freezer Fridge with No Frost
All Spec
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Refrigerator Type
Bottom Freezer
-
Energy Grade
1
-
Energy Rating
A
-
Cooling System
No Frost
-
Colour
Shiny Steel
CAPACITY(L)
-
Gross Total Capacity
354
-
Net Capacity
312
-
Storage Refrigerator Capacity
225
-
Storage Freezer Capacity
86
-
Gross Refrigerator Capacity
230
-
Gross Freezer Capacity
124
-
Storage Total Capacity
311
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Tempered Glass Shelves
3
-
Door Basket - Transparent
7
-
Door Basket - 2L Bottle Storage
1
-
Dairy Box
1
-
Bucket, Dairy
1
-
Vitamin Plus
1
-
Tempered Glass
1
-
Guide TV
1
-
Vegetable Crisper - Drawer (Transparent)
1
-
Lamp
PCB LED
-
Moist Balance Crisper
Yes
-
Door Basket - Bottle Guide
1
-
Multi-Flow
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Transparent Drawer (Dot)
3
-
Normal Ice Tray
1
-
Extra Freezer Drawer
1
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Product (Width x Height x Depth)
595*1907*643
-
Weight (kg)
75
GENERAL APPEARANCE FEATURE
-
Controller Type
Button
-
Reversible Door
Yes
-
Electronic Temp. Control
Yes
-
Digital Sensors
Yes (4)
-
Super Freezing
Yes
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Digital Display(LED/LCD)
LED88
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.