426L Slim French Door Fridge with UVnano™ in Black Finish

GC-L22FTQUB

426L Slim French Door Fridge with UVnano™ in Black Finish

Front view

Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™

NatureFRESH™

Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™

Enjoy fresh food and produce. Delight your senses for a joyful eating experience.

Keep Food Fresher for Longer

LINEARCooling™

Keep Food Fresher for Longer

The LG Inverter Linear Compressor helps maintain the appearance and taste of fresh products for longer by reducing temperature fluctuations.

Keep Food Fresher for Longer

Keep Food Fresher for Longer

Keep Food Fresher for Longer

24 Hours Even Cooling

24 Hours Even Cooling

Precise Temperature Control.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment between LGE models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0.5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0.5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0.5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0.5℃) and Top Freezer B606S(±1.0℃).
*No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.

Up to 19%* Faster

DoorCooling+

Up to 19%* Faster & Even Cooling Everywhere

The air vents located at the front of the fridge helps maintain temperature to keep your food items fresh.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 32℃ to 7℃ between LGE’s Non-DoorCooling+ model (GF-L613PL) and DoorCooling+ model (GF-L570PL).

2-Step Layered Filtering

Hygiene Fresh™

2-Step Layered Filtering

The 2-Step air filter serves as an air filtration system that circulates air and deodorises to reduce refrigerator odours.
Vegetable
Fresh Zone

Vegetable & Fruits Fresher for Longer

The new Moist Balance Crisper securely retains moisture, while the moving controllers maintain the optimal humidity for fruits and vegetables, depending on the mode you set.

Ultimate Convenience to Your Kitchen

Smart Storage System

Ultimate Convenience to Your Kitchen

This modern French door fridge is an entertainers delight with storage options such as the Extra Space compartment for your small or loose items, a retractable shelf for your taller items and the SpacePlus™ Ice System that is built into the fridge door so you can utilise your whole top shelf.
The Slim Indoor Icemaker Creates Space
SpacePlus™ Ice System

The Slim Indoor Icemaker Creates Space

Our innovative ice maker system is built in the fridge door to give you wide open shelf space whilst still allowing for storage on the door.
Retractable Shelf to Store Tall items
Folding Shelf

Retractable Shelf to Store Tall items

You can adjust your shelf by sliding it back when you are storing tall and bulky bottles or pots.

Remotely Adjust Your Fridge Settings

SmartThinQ™

Remotely Adjust Your Fridge Settings

With a compatible smartphone and LG SmartThinQ™ app you can remotely adjust temperature settings so your fridge is ready to accommodate a large grocery spree.*

*Compatible smartphone with Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 8 or later required for LG SmartThinQ™ app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection’s required.

Perfectly Fit into your Space

Premium in Compact

Perfectly Fit into your Space

The refrigerator you choose needs to fit in your kitchen's alcove, so make sure you check its size. The new Slim French Door fridge is 835mm in width, less than conventional French door refrigerators, and easily fits in most kitchens.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

GC-L22FTQUB
Product Weight (kg)
116
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
835 x 1787 x 734
Product Type
Multi Door
Smart Diagnosis
Yes

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    835 x 1787 x 734

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • InstaView

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • Plumbing

    Plumbing required

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black PCM

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Multi Door

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    126

  • Product Weight (kg)

    116

  • Depth without door (mm)

    617

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    835 x 1787 x 734

  • Depth without handle (mm)

    734

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • InstaView

    No

  • Deodorizer

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Plumbing

    Plumbing required

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    Cube & Crushed Ice

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes (Slim Spaceplus)

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black PCM

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Extra Space

    No

  • Shelf_Folding

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    No

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 