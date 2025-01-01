We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
617L MoodUP™ French Door Fridge Freezer & FREE 55 inch LG QNED Smart TV
617L MoodUP™ French Door Fridge Freezer & FREE 55 inch LG QNED Smart TV
GR-A24FDMMB.55QN001
Key Features
- With its innovative LED door panels, LG’s MoodUP™ refrigerator presents unrivaled interior design flexibility and a new way to create a stylish kitchen
- Our InstaView™ feature is a sleek glass panel that lights up with two quick knocks, allowing you to see the contents inside without opening the door
- Linear Cooling™ limits temperature fluctuation within ±0.5℃, maintaining initial freshness longer than a conventional cooling system
- Incredibly rich color palette from All New Dynamic QNED Color
- 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 7 4K AI Processor Gen8
- New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
Products in this Bundle: 2
- 617L MoodUP™ French Door Fridge Freezer, Colour Changing LED
- 55 inch LG QNED AI QNED80 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS25 2025
All Spec
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Key Specs
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type
4K QNED
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut
Dynamic QNED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
AUDIO - Audio Output
20W
AUDIO - Speaker System
2.0 channel
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1236 x 716 x 29.7
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand
14.9
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Type
4K QNED
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Backlight Type
Edge
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
Wide Color Gamut
Dynamic QNED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
Picture Processor
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8
AI Upscaling
4K Super Upscaling
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
AI Brightness Control
Yes
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
Dimming Technology
Local Dimming
Picture Mode
10 modes
Auto Calibration
Yes
GAMING
HGIG Mode
Yes
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 60Hz)
ACCESSIBILITY
High Contrast
Yes
Gray Scale
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1236 x 716 x 29.7
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1236 x 783 x 257
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1360 x 810 x 152
TV Stand (WxD)
1074 x 257
TV Weight without Stand
14.9
TV Weight with Stand
15.3
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
19.6
VESA Mounting (WxH)
300 x 300
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806096626627
AUDIO
AI Sound
α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
Audio Output
20W
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
Speaker System
2.0 channel
WOW Orchestra
Yes
BROADCASTING
Analog TV Reception
Yes
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.1)
Ethernet Input
1ea
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
HDMI Input
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
SMART TV
Operating System (OS)
webOS 25
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
AI Chatbot
Yes
Full Web Browser
Yes
Google Cast
Yes
Google Home / Hub
Yes
Home Hub
Yes
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
Voice ID
Yes
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
Works with Apple Home
Yes
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Remote
Magic Remote MR25
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
