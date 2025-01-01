About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

617L MoodUP™ French Door Fridge Freezer & FREE 55 inch LG QNED Smart TV

617L MoodUP™ French Door Fridge Freezer & FREE 55 inch LG QNED Smart TV

GR-A24FDMMB.55QN001
GR-A24FDMMB.55QN
GR-A24FDMMB.55QN
GR-A24FDMMB.55QN
GR-A24FDMMB.55QN
GR-A24FDMMB.55QN
GR-A24FDMMB.55QN

Key Features

  • With its innovative LED door panels, LG’s MoodUP™ refrigerator presents unrivaled interior design flexibility and a new way to create a stylish kitchen
  • Our InstaView™ feature is a sleek glass panel that lights up with two quick knocks, allowing you to see the contents inside without opening the door
  • Linear Cooling™ limits temperature fluctuation within ±0.5℃, maintaining initial freshness longer than a conventional cooling system
  • Incredibly rich color palette from All New Dynamic QNED Color
  • 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 7 4K AI Processor Gen8
  • New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of 617L MoodUP™ Multi-Door Fridge Freezer

GR-A24FDMMB

617L MoodUP™ French Door Fridge Freezer, Colour Changing LED
Front view of LG QNED80 TV, LG QNED Al Logo on the top corner. LG QNED TV depicts colorful paintike textures coming together.

55QNED80A6A

55 inch LG QNED AI QNED80 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS25 2025
MoodUP™

MoodUP™

LG QNED TV against a colorful dark background. On the screen is a bright and colorful artwork that showcases QNED's color technology and ability to display a wide spectrum of hues with great contrast. LG QNED AI logo is visible. Title reads, Every Color Redefined with Dynamic QNED Color.

LG QNED TV against a colorful dark background. On the screen is a bright and colorful artwork that showcases QNED's color technology and ability to display a wide spectrum of hues with great contrast. LG QNED AI logo is visible. Title reads, Every Color Redefined with Dynamic QNED Color.

Every Colour Redefined with Dynamic QNED Colour

Print

All Spec

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

Key Specs

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

4K QNED

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut

Dynamic QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

AUDIO - Audio Output

20W

AUDIO - Speaker System

2.0 channel

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1236 x 716 x 29.7

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand

14.9

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K QNED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Edge

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

Dynamic QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

AI Upscaling

4K Super Upscaling

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dimming Technology

Local Dimming

Picture Mode

10 modes

Auto Calibration

Yes

GAMING

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 60Hz)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1236 x 716 x 29.7

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1236 x 783 x 257

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1360 x 810 x 152

TV Stand (WxD)

1074 x 257

TV Weight without Stand

14.9

TV Weight with Stand

15.3

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

19.6

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 300

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806096626627

AUDIO

AI Sound

α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Audio Output

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 channel

WOW Orchestra

Yes

BROADCASTING

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

Ethernet Input

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

HDMI Input

3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 25

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

AI Chatbot

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Google Cast

Yes

Google Home / Hub

Yes

Home Hub

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Voice ID

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR25

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our picks for you

picture
Pay over 3 paydays – interest free
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over 3 interest-free instalments. You pay 1/3 upfront, then split the rest over the next 2 paydays.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 1/3 today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over the next 2 paydays. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 