647L Side-by-Side Fridge in Black Finish
*2 years parts and labour on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
InstaView
No
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black PCM
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Side by Side
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
116
-
Product Weight (kg)
106
-
Depth without door (mm)
620
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
-
Depth without handle (mm)
735
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
No
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
-
InstaView
No
-
Deodorizer
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black PCM
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
-
Hygiene Fresh+
No
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
-
Vegetable Box (Fresh Converter)
No
-
Egg tray/Egg basket
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Freezer Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
