We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
665L Black Stainless Steel Side by Side Fridge, Door-in-Door™
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY -
-
Total Capacity (L)
665(ISO Gross) / 601(ISO Storage)
-
Refrigerator Capacity
422(ISO Gross) / 405(ISO Storage)
-
Freezer Capacity
246(ISO Gross) / 196(ISO Storage)
REFRIGERATOR STYLE -
-
Refrigerator Style
Side by Side Fridge
DIMENSIONS -
-
Height (mm)
1790
-
Depth - Without Door (mm)
610
-
Depth - Without Handle (mm)
738
-
Depth - With Door & Handle (mm)
738
-
Width (mm)
912
-
Weight
123kg(net)/134kg(packing)
ENERGY CONSUMPTION -
-
Energy Consumption per year
460kWh/year
EXTERNAL FEATURES
-
Finish
Matte Black
-
Hidden Hinges
Yes
-
Door-In-Door™
Yes
-
Ice Maker
Yes
-
Water Dispenser
Yes
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
-
BioShield Anti-Bacterial Seal
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES(FRIDGE)-
-
Interior Lamp
LED
-
Shelving
4 x Tempered Glass, 4 x Bottle Rack
-
Door Baskets
8 Fixed
-
Drawers
1 Utility Box, 1 Moisture Balance Crisper, 1 Fresh Zone
-
Egg Box
Yes
-
Deodorizer
Pure N Fresh
-
Cooling Fan
Dual Speed
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
INTERNAL FEATURES(FREEZER)-
-
Interior Lamp
LED
-
Shelving
4 x Tempered Glass
-
Door Baskets
2
-
Drawers
2
-
Express Freeze
Yes
ADDITIONAL UNIQUE BENEFITS -
-
Includes:
Door-in-Door™, Tall Ice & Water Dispenser
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.