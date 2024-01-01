We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
506L Shiny Steel Side by Side Refrigerator with Water Dispenser
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Energy Rating
A+
-
Dimension
894*1753*731
-
Capacity
Gross: 567L Net: 506L
-
Colour
Shiny Steel
FREEZER SPECIFICATIONS
-
Icemaker Type
Automatic Ice Maker
-
Drawers
2
-
Door Bins
4
-
Freezer Shelves - Tempered Glass
3
REFRIGERATOR SPECIFICATIONS
-
Door Bins
4
-
Drawers (Plastic)
2
-
Express Freezing
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Sensors
Multi Digital Sensors
-
Open Door Alarm
Yes
-
Dairy Corner
Yes
-
Interior Lamp
LED
-
Moist Balance Crisper
Yes
-
Tempered Glass Shelves
3
-
Deodorizer
Yes
HIGHLIGHTS
-
Types
Luxury
-
Water & Ice Dispenser
Yes (Plumbing Water Dispenser)
-
Exterior Display
LED Display
-
Exterior Finish
Shiny Steel
-
Cooling Technology
Multi Air Flow Cooling
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
Yes
-
Capacity (Litre)
567
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.