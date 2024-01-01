We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
626L Luminous Black Side by Side Refrigerator - GC-M247UGBZ
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
HIGHLIGHTS
-
Colour
Luminous Black
-
Capacity (Litre)
626
-
Cooling Technology
Multi Air Flow
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
Yes
-
Door-In-Door
Yes
-
Hygiene Fresh+™
Yes
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Display Type
Exterior LED
-
Multi Digital Sensors
6
-
Express Freezing
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Door Alarm
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
REFRIGERATOR
-
LED Lamp
Yes
-
Tempered Glass Shelf
4
-
Bottle / Wine Rack
Yes
-
Snack Corner
Yes
-
Door basket
4
-
Dairy Corner
1
-
Vegetable Box
2
-
Moist Balance Crisper
2
-
Deodorizer
Yes
-
Egg bank
Yes
FREEZER
-
LED Lamp
Yes
-
Ice Maker
Indoor Twist Ice Tray
-
Door basket
4
-
Tempered glass Shelf
4
-
Drawer
2
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Height (Net)
1,790
-
Depth (Net)
738
-
Width (Net)
912
