560 Litre
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Refrigerator Type
TOP MOUNT
-
Detail refrigeator type
TOP MOUNT
CAPACITY (ℓ / CU.FT.) - ISO GROSS
-
Total
560
-
Freezer
150
-
Refrigerator
410
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Star rating
4 Star
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Interior lamp
Interior Light
-
Refrigerator Shelves
Tempered glass
-
Multi-Flow
Yes
CAPACITY (ℓ / CU.FT.) - ISO STORAGE
-
Total
560
-
Freezer
150
-
Refrigerator
410
DIMENSION (MM) - NET
-
Depth - without handle
663
-
Depth - including door & handle
707
-
Width
755
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Product (Width x Height x Depth)
755x1777x707
-
Packing (Width x Height x Depth)
819x1882x750
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Net
85
-
Packing
90
STUFFING QUANTITY , TRUCK
-
Packing(20/40S/40HC)
21/43/62
