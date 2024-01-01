Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

HnA-Inverter-02-1-REF-Making-Life-Fresher-Desktop

HnA-Inverter-02-2-REF-Making-Life-Fresher-Desktop_v1

*Compared to refrigerators with LG conventional Smart Inverter Compressor. Based on UL test comparing temperature fluctuation over time between LGE model B606S and B607S, using LG internal test methods.
**Based on test result by UL using the IEC62552 energy consumption standard, comparing LG’s linear inverter model B607S (2017) to LG’s conventional inverter model B606S (2016).

Inverter Linear Cooling

Reliably keeping a steady, even temperature is essential to maintaining freshness. LINEAR Cooling™ controls temperature fluctuations within a ±0.5℃ range.

HnA-Inverter-02-5-REF-Making-Life-Fresher-1-Temperture

Inverter Linear Compressor

LG provides up to 18% in energy savings, which is like taking 2 months of your electricity bill.

HnA-Inverter-02-5-REF-Making-Life-Fresher-1-Temperture

MORE RELAXED LIFE

LG Inverter Direct Drive washing machines help you start your day feeling fresher and more relaxed.

HnA-Inverter-03-2-WM-More-Relaxed-Life-LargeThumb-Desktop

Save your Time

With LG, you can spend less time on laundry and more time with your

family and for yourself.

HnA-Inverter-03-3-WM-More-Relaxed-Life-LargeThumb-Desktop

Save your Energy & Water

Less bills, less worries, and more time to enjoy the little moments.

HnA-Inverter-03-4-WM-More-Relaxed-Life-LargeThumb-Desktop

Powerful & Fast 3D Wash

LG washing machines have the power to clean clothes faster, freeing up

more quality time for you and your family.

HnA-Inverter-03-2-WM-More-Relaxed-Life-LargeThumb-Desktop
HnA-Inverter-03-3-WM-More-Relaxed-Life-LargeThumb-Desktop
HnA-Inverter-03-4-WM-More-Relaxed-Life-LargeThumb-Desktop

HnA-Inverter-03-5-WM-More-Relaxed-Life-Desktop

*Select the 16kg 4th water level "Turbo Shot" to finish washing in 39 minutes (If Turbo Shot is not selected, 58 minutes) / Select the 22kg 3rd level "Turbo Shot" to finish washing in: 39 minutes (If Turbo Shot is not selected, 66 minutes).
**Tested by Intertek: Cotton Cycle with TurboWash™ option is finished within 39±5% minutes.
***Tested by Intertek on January 2019. Based on IEC 60456 edition 5.0 2010-02 test protocol. Normal cycle with TurboWash option, 3.5kg loads for 25" & 27" products, 2.5kg loads for 21" products.

Fast Washing with Turbowash3D™

Washing can be quickly done in less than 40 min. without sacrificing performance. The TurboWash™ option can finish washing fast when you want to go out on weekends or go right to bed after staying late at work.

HnA-Inverter-03-8-WM-More-Relaxed-Life-1-Time

Energy and Water Saving

TurboWash™ option not only saves your time, but it also conserves water and energy without sacrificing performance.

HnA-Inverter-03-8-WM-More-Relaxed-Life-2-EnergyWater

Cooler Life

LG Dual Inverter Compressor makes you feel cooler all day long without any worries.

HnA-Inverter-04-2-AC-Cooler-Life-01-Desktop

HnA-Inverter-04-2-AC-Cooler-Life-02-Desktop

HnA-Inverter-04-2-AC-Cooler-Life-03-Desktop

HnA-Inverter-04-3-AC-Cooler-Life-Desktop

*Verified by TUV Rhineland using LG internal test methods, comparing efficiency between US-W242Kxy0 and TS-H2465DAO.
**Specifications may vary for each model, depending on the experimental conditions.

Energy Saving

Inverter Compressor constantly adjusts its speed to maintain the desired temperature levels. The Dual Inverter Compressor™, based on its power-saving operation range frequency, saves more energy than conventional compressors.

HnA-Inverter-04-6-AC-Cooler-Life-1-Energy

Fast Cooling

LG air conditioners begin cooling air based on its high speed cooling range with Dual Inverter Compressor™, expelling air farther and cooling spaces faster.

HnA-Inverter-04-6-AC-Cooler-Life-2-Cooling

Meet the Products with LG Inverter

Refrigerators

Refrigerators

Washing Machines

Washing Machines

lazyloading

Air Conditioners

Microwave Ovens

Microwave Ovens
picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 