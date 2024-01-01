We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
6kg Luxury Silver Front Loader Washing Machine
All Spec
SPECIFICATION
-
Capacity
6Kg
-
Dimension(W x D x H)
600 x 440 x 850
-
Tool
Mega CK
-
Model name
F10C3NDP5
-
Max. spin speed
1000 rpm
-
Depth
550 mm
-
Drum Volume
58L
-
Weight net
61Kg
-
Color
Luxury Silver
