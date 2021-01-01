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9kg Front Loader Washing Machine in Middle Black Finish
*Product images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
Meticulous design
Allergy Care anti-allergy wash cycle
Steam cleaning to remove dust mites
6 Motion DD washing technology
Optimal washing solution
10 year warranty
Reliable warranty policy
Steam cleaning to remove allergens from fabrics
*Allergy Care anti-allergy washing cycle is certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) to help reduce allergens caused by house dust mites.
Optimal washing solution
*Product images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*10 year warranty applies to Direct Drive motors only.
Enhance the interior space in your home
*Product images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
Enhance your washing experience with a simple and elegant washing machine design
*Product images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
FAQ
What is the best kg for a washing machine?
LG recommends a washing machine with a drum capacity of 8–9 kg for an average-sized household. Consider a larger 11-13 kg model for a large family or if you generate particularly large laundry loads. Larger models can also cope with a duvet up to king-size. Remember that LG’s innovative technology means our appliances can offer increased capacity for the same size of washing machine.
Why is my laundry covered with dust and lint?
1. Dust generated during washing is filtered through a cleaning filter. If the cleaning filter is full, the dust may not be filtered out properly. The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before every wash to prevent the machine from leaving dust and lint on clothes.<br>
2. Separate your colored and white clothes from your black and lint-producing clothes. Wash them in different loads to further prevent unwanted dust and lint in your laundry.
[IE] What should I do when I encounter this error?
1. It occurs when the washing container is not filled with water for a certain period of time.<br>
2. Check if the faucet is locked or the water hose is not connected<br>
3. Check if the water supply hose is pressed or bent<br>
4. Please check if the water supply hose is frozen because of the cold weather
[OE] What should I do when I encounter this error?
1. If the drain hose is twisted or bent, or if the drain hose is installed too high, the water flow may be interrupted and the water may not drain well. In this case, make sure that the drain hose is not more than 6 cm off of the floor and arrange it so that the bottom of the hose falls evenly, without obstruction.<br>
2. Make sure that the drain hose is not blocked with dust or other substances.<br>
3. Check if the drain hose has frozen due to cold weather.
[De] What should I do when I encounter this error?
If the valve where the source water is supplied or the dispense valve of the faucet is closed, the water pipe sterilization and water outlet sterilization features will not work. Please open the source water valve or the dispense valve.
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
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