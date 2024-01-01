We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9kg Silver Front Load Washer Dryer Combo
All Spec
BASIC SPECIFICATION
-
Capacity
9KG Wash6kg Dry
-
Color
Silver
-
Color Panel
Black
-
Dimension (W*D*H)
600*610*850
-
RPM
1400
-
Steam
TrueSteam™
-
TurboDry™
TurboDry™
-
Control(Control)
Full Touch
-
Control(Display)
Touch LED
-
Drum material
Stainless Steel
-
Door
Chrome
-
Door Size
510 mm
-
Window
Black
-
Handle
Floating & Hidden Handle Door
-
Noise Level
54dB
-
Energy
A
-
Warranty
2 years on machine10 years on motor
