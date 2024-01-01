We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9kg Condensor dryer
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Dry Capacity (kg)
9
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Colour
Metallic
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
LED
PROGRAMS
-
Child-Lock
yes
-
Time Delay
yes
-
Favourite
Yes
PROGRAMS-DRYER
-
Cottons
Yes
-
Quick Dry
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Sports wear
yes
ADDITIONAL PROGRAMS-DRYER
-
Anti-Crease
Yes
-
Time delay
Yes
DIMENSION ( WIDTH X HEIGHT X DEPTH, MM )
-
Net
594x669x845
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Net
45
