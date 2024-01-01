We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8kg Front Loader Condensing Dryer
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Energy Rating
B
-
Dimension (W*D*H)
600*640*850
-
Colour
Metallic
-
Warranty
2 Years on Machine
COMMON SPEC
-
Type
Condensing
-
Design Look
LED
-
Intelligent Electronic Controls
Yes
-
Electronic Jog Dial
Yes
-
Panel
Modern Wave
-
Capacity
8kg
MAIN COURSE
-
Cool Air
Yes
-
Bulky Item
Yes
-
Rack Dry
Yes
-
Mixed Fabrics
Yes
-
Quick Dry
Yes
-
Jeans
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Refresh
Yes
-
Sports Wear
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Skin Care
Yes
-
Warm Air
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
ADDITIONAL FUNCTION
-
Tme Delay
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Favourite
Yes
-
Anti Crease
Yes
OPTION
-
More Time
Yes
-
Buzzer
Yes
-
Less Time
Yes
-
Option
Yes
SAFETY MACHINE
-
TP
Yes
-
Thermostat
Yes
-
Thermal Fuse
Yes
SENSOR
-
Thermistor
2EA
-
Door S/W
Yes
-
Moisture Sensor - Electrode
Yes
-
Water Sensor
Yes
CONVINENCE
-
Drum Lamp
Yes
-
Empty Water
Yes
-
Heater
Multi-Level Control
-
End Buzzer
Yes
-
Remain Time / Drying Step
Yes
-
Auto Condenser Clean Alarm
Yes
-
Reversible Door
Impossble
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Clean Filter
Yes
QUALITY
-
Leg Adjust
4 Adjustable Legs
-
Noise
61.5dB
-
Drying Time
16.5min/kg
SMART
-
Smart diagnosis
Yes
MATERIALS & DECO SPEC.
-
Drum
STS430 Alcosta
-
Top Plate
Board (LPM)
-
Door Type
Opaque
-
Cabinet
Painted Steel
-
Control Panel
Plastic
-
Color
White, Silver
CONTAINER STUFFING
-
Net / Grosss (kg)
45/50
ACCESSARY
-
Rack
Yes
-
stacking kit
Option
-
Accessary hose
Yes
ETC.
-
Dial
Hi-five Knob
-
Start/Power Button
Silver spray
-
Drawer Capacity
4.9ℓ
