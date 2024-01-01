We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9Kg Dryer
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Washing Machine Type
Dryer
-
Detail W/M Type
Condensing type
CAPACITY
-
Dry Capacity (kg)
9
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Colour
black
-
Lint filte
Yes
-
# of Knob
Chrome
-
Water tank volume
5L
-
Condensing type
yes
-
Sensor dry
Yes
-
Timed dry
yes
-
Reversible door
Yes
-
Stacking kit available
Optional
-
Door type
round
-
Drum light
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
LED
-
Time Delay (hour)
1 ~19
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Consumption (kWh)
5.05
-
Energy efficiency class
B
PROGRAMS
-
Child-Look
yes
-
Time Delay
yes
-
Favorite
Yes
PROGRAMS-DRYER
-
Cottons
5
-
Exrea dry
Yes
-
Very dry
Yes
-
Cupboard
Yes
-
Light dry
Yes
-
Iron dry
Yes
-
Mixed-Fabrics
3
-
Very Dry
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Sports wear
yes
-
Timed Drying
Yes
ADDITIONAL PROGRAMS-DRYER
-
Gentle.
Yes
-
Buzzer off
Yes
-
Anti-Crease
Yes
-
Favorite
Yes
-
Time delay
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
More Time
Yes
-
Less Time
Yes
DIMENSION ( WIDTH X HEIGHT X DEPTH, MM )
-
Net
594x669x845
-
Packing
660x702x910
-
Adjustable Leg
yes
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Net
45
-
Packing
50
