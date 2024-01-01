We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Washer (9kg) with Dryer (6kg)
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Wash Capacity
9Kg/ 6Kg
-
Max. spin speed
1400rpm
-
Color
Silver
-
Door
Chrome Hairline(safety cover)
-
Drum Volume
67 Liters
-
Programs
Baby care, Skin care, Cotton, Cotton eco, Easy care, mix load, sport wear, Silent wash, Wool, Quick 30, Duvet, Rinse +spin, Dry only, wash+dry
-
Additional options
Prewash, rinse+hold, rinse+, Medic rinse, Intensive, tub clean, spin only, no spin, child lock, beeper on/off, time delay, favorite, time save
-
Energy Efficiency Class
B(Wash A+++)
-
Size
600(W)*640(D)*850(H)
-
Temp
Cold/30/40/60/95
-
Weight net
67 Kg
