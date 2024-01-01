Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
8kg Front Loader Condensing Dryer

Specs

Reviews

Support

8kg Front Loader Condensing Dryer

RC8043C1Z

8kg Front Loader Condensing Dryer

(0)
Washing Machines : 8kg Front Loader Condensing Dryer RC8043C1Z
Print

All Spec

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Energy Rating

    B

  • Dimension (W*D*H)

    600*640*850

  • Colour

    Metallic

  • Warranty

    2 Years on Machine

COMMON SPEC

  • Type

    Condensing

  • Design Look

    LED

  • Intelligent Electronic Controls

    Yes

  • Electronic Jog Dial

    Yes

  • Panel

    Modern Wave

  • Capacity

    8kg

MAIN COURSE

  • Cool Air

    Yes

  • Bulky Item

    Yes

  • Rack Dry

    Yes

  • Mixed Fabrics

    Yes

  • Quick Dry

    Yes

  • Jeans

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Refresh

    Yes

  • Sports Wear

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Delicate

    Yes

  • Skin Care

    Yes

  • Warm Air

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

ADDITIONAL FUNCTION

  • Tme Delay

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Favourite

    Yes

  • Anti Crease

    Yes

OPTION

  • More Time

    Yes

  • Buzzer

    Yes

  • Less Time

    Yes

  • Option

    Yes

SAFETY MACHINE

  • TP

    Yes

  • Thermostat

    Yes

  • Thermal Fuse

    Yes

SENSOR

  • Thermistor

    2EA

  • Door S/W

    Yes

  • Moisture Sensor - Electrode

    Yes

  • Water Sensor

    Yes

CONVINENCE

  • Drum Lamp

    Yes

  • Empty Water

    Yes

  • Heater

    Multi-Level Control

  • End Buzzer

    Yes

  • Remain Time / Drying Step

    Yes

  • Auto Condenser Clean Alarm

    Yes

  • Reversible Door

    Impossble

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Clean Filter

    Yes

QUALITY

  • Leg Adjust

    4 Adjustable Legs

  • Noise

    61.5dB

  • Drying Time

    16.5min/kg

SMART

  • Smart diagnosis

    Yes

MATERIALS & DECO SPEC.

  • Drum

    STS430 Alcosta

  • Top Plate

    Board (LPM)

  • Door Type

    Opaque

  • Cabinet

    Painted Steel

  • Control Panel

    Plastic

  • Color

    White, Silver

CONTAINER STUFFING

  • Net / Grosss (kg)

    45/50

ACCESSARY

  • Rack

    Yes

  • stacking kit

    Option

  • Accessary hose

    Yes

ETC.

  • Dial

    Hi-five Knob

  • Start/Power Button

    Silver spray

  • Drawer Capacity

    4.9ℓ

What people are saying

Our picks for you

picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 