We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9kg Metallic Condenser Tumble Dryer
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Dimension (W*D*H)
600*640*850
-
Energy Rating
B
-
Capacity
9kg
-
Warranty
2 Years on Machine
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Colour
Metallic
-
Sensor dry
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
LED
PROGRAMS
-
Child-Lock
yes
-
Time Delay
yes
-
Favourite
Yes
PROGRAMS-DRYER
-
Cottons
Yes
-
Mixed-Fabrics
Yes
-
Quick Dry
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Rack dry
Yes
-
Sports wear
yes
ADDITIONAL PROGRAMS-DRYER
-
Anti-Crease
Yes
-
Favourite
Yes
-
Time delay
Yes
DIMENSION ( WIDTH X HEIGHT X DEPTH, MM )
-
Net
594x669x845
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Net
45
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.