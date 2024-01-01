We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9kg A+++ -10 Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer in Black Finish
For Consistent Performance, Sustainable Care
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer product image with logo
Kill 99.9% Bacteria with LG Tumble Dryer
*Tested under the supervision of TUV SUD, LG clothes dryer reduces 99.9% of bacteria (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa, and K. pneumoniae) with Allergy Care cycle.
**Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites.
*The results may vary depending on your actual environmental condition.
*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
**The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.
Quick Dry when You are Busy
*Tested by Intertek on April 2018, 9kg of IEC standard load in cotton cycle, comparison between Time and Energy Mode. (RC90U2AV3W)
Clothes Come Out Looking Like the Day You Bought Them
*It may vary depending on the texture of the clothes.
Smart Control, Smart Life
Control from Anywhere
Drying Cycles That Fit Your Lifestyle
Pairing for More Intelligence
*It may not work properly depending on the usage environment. *LG SmartThinQ™ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Anti Crease
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Condenser Care
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Drum Care
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Dry Level
Yes
-
Favourite
No
-
Less Time
Yes
-
More Time
Yes
-
Rack Dry
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Steam
No
-
Time Dry
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
BARCODE
-
BARCODE
No
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
9
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
Yes
-
Display Type
LED
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)
1115
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 690
-
Weight (kg)
56
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
No
-
AI DD
No
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
-
Auto Restart
No
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)
Yes
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
Yes
-
Dual Lint Filter
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Empty Water Indicator
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Heat Source Type
No
-
Inverter DirectDrive
No
-
Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Reversible door
Yes
-
Sensor Dry
Yes
-
TrueSteam
No
-
Type
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Black Stainless Steel
-
Door Type
TEMPERED
PROGRAMS
-
Activewear(Sportswear)
Yes
-
AI Dry
No
-
Allergy Care (dryer)
Yes
-
Bedding Refresh
No
-
Bulky Item
No
-
Cool Air
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton +
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Down Jacket Refresh
No
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Jeans
No
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Speed 30
Yes
-
Quick Dry
No
-
Rack Dry
Yes
-
OutDoor Refresh
No
-
Skin Care
No
-
Steam Hygiene
No
-
Steam Refresh
No
-
Towels
Yes
-
Warm Air
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.