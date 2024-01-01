Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
RH80T2SP7RM

8kg A++ Heat Pump Dryer in Black Finish

Front View
There is a dryer on the background of a smiling father and daughter.

LG Heat Pump Dryer for Sustainable Care

Live to a New Standard of Convenience and healthy drying.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Heat Pump

Enjoy the Gentle Dry with Heat Pump

Dries laundry at low temperatures, gentle on clothes.
  • Heater Dryer
  • Heat Pump Dryer

*It may vary depending on the texture of the clothes.

It shows that the drying time is different for each fabric.
Sensor Dry

An Optimal Dry on the First Try

Have well dried clothes the first time with Sensor Dry, which humidity sensor automatically optimizes drying time.

*The results may vary depending on your actual environmental condition.

There is the 'R290 refrigerant mark.

Refrigerant R290

LG dryer with R290 refrigerant has lower Global Warming Potential than R134a*.

*Global Warming Potential : R290:3, R134a:1340.

Visible and Elegant Design

Washing machines and dryers are arranged in parallel in the interior background.

Washer and Dryer

There is a dryer with a good view of the door in the interior background.

Door

Inside the interior background, the panel of the dryer is enlarged.

Control Panel

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

RH80T2SP7RM

All Spec

SPECIFICATION

  • Capacity

    8kg

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Anti Crease

    Yes

SPECIFICATION

  • Energy

    A++

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

SPECIFICATION

  • Energy Consumption

    235.0 kWh / year

  • Display

    Big LED

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Condenser Care

    No

SPECIFICATION

  • Noise

    65 dB

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Delay End

    No

SPECIFICATION

  • Refrigerant

    R290

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Drum Care

    No

SPECIFICATION

  • Dimension(W x D x H)

    600 x 850 x 610

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Dry Level

    Yes

  • Favourite

    No

  • Less Time

    No

  • More Time

    No

  • Rack Dry

    No

  • Remote Start

    No

  • Steam

    No

  • Time Dry

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    No

BARCODE

  • BARCODE

    No

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    8

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    Yes

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Figure Indicator

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)

    1043

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 610

  • Weight (kg)

    48

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    No

  • Auto Restart

    No

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)

    No

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    No

  • Dual Lint Filter

    No

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    No

  • Empty Water Indicator

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    No

  • Inverter Motor

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Reversible door

    No

  • Sensor Dry

    Yes

  • TrueSteam

    No

  • Type

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    DARK SILVER

  • Door Type

    No

PROGRAMS

  • Activewear(Sportswear)

    Yes

  • AI Dry

    No

  • Allergy Care (dryer)

    No

  • Bedding Refresh

    No

  • Bulky Item

    No

  • Cool Air

    No

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton +

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Down Jacket Refresh

    No

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    No

  • Jeans

    No

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Speed 30

    No

  • Quick Dry

    Yes

  • Rack Dry

    No

  • OutDoor Refresh

    No

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Steam Hygiene

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Towels

    Yes

  • Warm Air

    No

  • Wool

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Pairing

    No

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Energy Monitoring

    No

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 