Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
9kg A+++ -10 Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer in Black Finish

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

9kg A+++ -10 Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer in Black Finish

RH90V9JV2N

9kg A+++ -10 Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer in Black Finish

(0)
Front
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer

For Consistent Performance, Sustainable Care

Live to a new standard of energy saving, convenience, and healthy drying.

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer product image with logo

Save Energy or Save Time
Eco Hybrid™

Save Energy or Save Time

Eco Hybrid™ technology provides the option to save energy or time depends on your lifesytle.

*Tested by Intertek, 9kg of IEC standard load, Cotton cycle, comparison between Time and Energy Mode.

Kill 99.9% Bacteria with LG Tumble Dryer

Be worry-free knowing that Allergy Care reduces 99.9% of bacteria and live dust mites that can cause allergies.
dry teddybear and reduces 99.9% of bacteria and live dust mites with Allergy Care

*Tested under the supervision of TUV SUD, LG clothes dryer reduces 99.9% of bacteria (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa, and K. pneumoniae) with Allergy Care cycle.
**Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites.

pull out and show Dual Filter

Dual Filter means Twice the Clean

Minimize lint and dust with the Dual Filter to the point where the hair couldn't pass through.
Stack of four clothes

An Optimal Dry on the First Try

Have well dried clothes the first time with Sensor Dry, which humidity sensor automatically optimizes drying time.

*The results may vary depending on your actual environmental condition.

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Condenser with Convenient Cleaning

Enjoy hassle-free maintenance of the Auto Cleaning Condenser-it self-cleans so you don't have to.

*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
**The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.

Quick Dry when You are Busy

Have the option of saving time with a faster dry or saving energy with Eco Hybrid™ technology.

Energy Mode : Up to 15% Energy Saving

Time Mode : Up to 18% Time Saving

*Tested by Intertek on April 2018, 9kg of IEC standard load in cotton cycle, comparison between Time and Energy Mode. (RC90U2AV3W)

Clothes Come Out Looking Like the Day You Bought Them

Keep your favorite clothes from shrinking or getting damaged with lower temperature drying.

*It may vary depending on the texture of the clothes.

LG ThinQ™

Smart Control, Smart Life

Control from Anywhere

Use LG ThinQ™app on your smartphone to start a dry cycle or get notifications when your laundry is done from anywhere.

Drying Cycles That Fit Your Lifestyle

With various drying cycles, you can properly dry your clothes and look great then ready to go.

Pairing for More Intelligence

With LG ThinQ™, a dryer automatically sets the proper dry cycle by receiving data from the LG washer via Wi-Fi.

*It may not work properly depending on the usage environment. *LG SmartThinQ™ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™.

Be Sleek, Easy and Customizable to Fit Your Needs

Print

Key Specs

  • Body Color

    Black Stainless Steel

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    9

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 660

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    Yes

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    Heat Pump Electric

  • Reversible Door

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Black Stainless Steel

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    9

PROGRAMS

  • AI Dry

    No

  • Allergy Care (dryer)

    Yes

  • Bedding Refresh

    No

  • Bulky Item

    No

  • Cool Air

    No

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton +

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Down Jacket Refresh

    No

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Jeans

    No

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Quick Dry

    No

  • Rack Dry

    Yes

  • Refresh

    No

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Steam Hygiene

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Towels

    Yes

  • Warm Air

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

  • Activewear(Sportswear)

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + Touch LED

  • Door Lock Indication

    No

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • Type

    Condenser Dryer (Ventless)

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)

    Yes

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    Yes

  • Dual Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Empty Water Indicator

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    Heat Pump Electric

  • Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    No

  • Reversible Door

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    No

  • Sensor Dry

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • TrueSteam

    No

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)

    1115

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 660

  • Weight (kg)

    56.0

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Anti Crease

    Yes

  • Condenser Care

    Yes

  • Drum Care

    Yes

  • Dry Level

    3 Levels

  • Favourite

    No

  • Less Time

    Yes

  • More Time

    Yes

  • Rack Dry

    No

  • Time Dry

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

BARCODE

  • Barcode

    8806084621443

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you

picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 