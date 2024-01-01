We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
17kg Blue White Sapience Pro Top Loader Washing Machine
Summary
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Production Site
TH
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
17kg
-
Color(Current)
Blue White
-
Seethrough
Tempered Glass
-
Display
LED 18:88
-
Drum Volume(L)
90.2
-
Drum
Stainless
-
Control Panel
Sheet Type + New Hole Lighting Design (Color: Dark Blue)
-
Wash Algorithm
Turbodrum With Inverter Technology
-
Program
Normal, Wool, Duvet, Silent, Pre wash+ Normal, Quick wash, Extra clean, Tub clean
-
Process
Soak, Wash, Rinse, Spin
-
Delay Start
3~18 hr
-
Filter Type
Smart Filter (2EA)
-
Pulsator
Punch + 3
-
Inner Tub
Stainless
-
Default rinse
Shower Rinse + Deep Rinse
-
Drain type
Pump
-
Water Level
10
-
Soft Closing Door (Smart hinge)
Yes
-
Turbo Drum
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Reed Switch
Yes
-
Motor Power
150W
-
Speed RPM (S)*
680 RPM (±50)
-
Washing Type / Motor type
Inverter
-
Rating
230V~, 50Hz
-
Dimension (WxDxH)
632 x 670 x 1020
-
Dimension with packing (WxDxH)
700 x 770 x 1070
-
Net Weight(kg)
45kg
-
Weight with packing(kg)
50.76kg
-
Stuffing : 40 ft (H)
102
