10.2kg Ventilation Dryer
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Washing Machine Type
Dryer
-
Detail W/M Type
Ventilation type
CAPACITY
-
Dry Capacity (kg)
10.2
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Colour
White
-
Door Opening Angle
180
-
Lint filte
Yes
-
Condensing type
yes
-
Sensor dry
Yes
-
Timed dry
yes
-
Reversible door
Yes
-
Door type
Rectangular
-
Drum light
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
LED
-
Time Delay (hour)
1~19
-
Running Time indicator
Yes
-
Error Message Indication/Alarm
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy efficiency class
C
PROGRAMS
-
Child-Look
yes
PROGRAMS-DRYER
-
Very dry
Yes
-
Normal
yes
-
Less dry
yes
-
Damp dry
yes
-
Mixed-Fabrics
5
-
Very Dry
Yes
-
Rack dry
Yes
-
Timed Drying
Yes
ADDITIONAL PROGRAMS-DRYER
-
Child Lock
Yes
DIMENSION ( WIDTH X HEIGHT X DEPTH, MM )
-
Net
686x1110x787
-
Packing
750x1120x787
-
Adjustable Leg
yes
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Net
57
-
Packing
65
