Mobile Phone with InteractPad™, Music Player, and 3 MP Camera
All Spec
BASIC SPECIFICATION
-
Phone Type
Slide
-
QWERTY Keyboard
no
-
RF Band
Edge 900/1800/1900
-
Dimension:LxWxD(mm)
101.2 x 50.7 x 14.1
-
Weight with Batt. Standard (g)
107
-
Standby Time, Max (hrs)
300
-
Talk Time (hrs)
2.5
-
Display
Dual display
-
Digital zoom
Yes - 4x
-
Battery Capacity (mAh)
800mAh LI-Ion (inner pack)
MESSAGING
-
SMS / EMS / MMS
Yes/Yes/No
-
Yes
-
Instant Messaging
MMS/SMS
-
Predictive Text Input (T10)
Yes
INTERNET
-
WAP (version)
2.0
PIM
-
Scheduler
Yes
-
Alarm
Yes
-
Phonebook (# of names)
1000
ADVANCED FEATURES
-
Java (version)
MIDP 2.0
-
MIDI (poly)
64
-
Built-In Game
Yes
-
FM Radio
Yes
-
Built-In Camera
Yes
-
Camera Resolution (MP)
3MP
-
Internal Memory
40MB
-
MP4
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Auto focus
Yes
-
DivX Video Playback
Yes
-
Flight mode
Yes
-
Form Factor
Slider
-
Image editing
Rotating, resizing, filter, trimming
-
Movie capture
Yes
-
Network
GSM Tri-band (900/1800/1900), EDGE class 10
-
Night shot mode
Yes
-
Quick access mode
Yes - camera, MP3
-
USB / PC Sync
Yes/Yes
-
Vibration
Yes
-
Wallpaper/screensaver
Yes/No
