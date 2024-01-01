We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Qwerty keypad, Internet browsing
All Spec
BASIC SPECIFICATION
-
Phone Type
Slide
-
QWERTY Keyboard
Yes
-
RF Band
900/1800/1900, WCDMA
-
Dimension:LxWxD(mm)
108.9 x 53.9 x 17.2
-
Weight with Batt. Standard (g)
124
-
Standby Time, Max (hrs)
200
-
Display
2.4" (QVGA), 65K TFT
-
External LCD (Pixel)
2.4" (QVGA), 65K TFT
MESSAGING
-
SMS / EMS / MMS
Yes/Yes/Yes
-
Yes
-
Video MMS
Yes
-
Predictive Text Input (T10)
Yes
INTERNET
-
WAP (version)
2.0
PIM
-
Scheduler
Yes
-
Alarm
Yes
-
Phonebook (# of names)
1000
ADVANCED FEATURES
-
Java (version)
MIDP 2.0
-
MIDI (poly)
SW MIDI
-
Built-In Game
Yes
-
Speaker Phone
Yes
-
Camera Resolution (MP)
2
-
Internal Memory
64MB
-
MP4
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Touch Screen
Yes
-
DivX Video Playback
Yes
-
Network
900/1800/1900, WCDMA
-
USB / PC Sync
Yes/Yes
-
Vibration
Yes
-
Voice recording
Yes
-
Wallpaper/screensaver
Yes/No
