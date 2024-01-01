We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
G Pro
All Spec
BASIC SPECIFICATION
-
CPU Qualcomm
Snapdragon™ 1.7 GHz, Quad-Core 600 Processor
-
Display
Full HD IPS Display, 16M Colors
-
Network
GSM Quad Band/UTMS, Tri Band/ LTE Dual Band
-
Platform
Android 4.1.2 (Jelly Bean)
-
Dimension: LxWxD(mm)
150.2 (L) x 76.1 (W) x 9.4 (D)
-
Weight
6.14 oz.
DISPLAY
-
Type
Capacitive
-
Size(Inch)
138.7 mm
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080 pixels
BATTERY
-
Capacity
3,140 mAh
DATA CONNECTIVITY
-
BLUETOOTH
Version 4.0 (Apt-x)
-
NFC
Yes
-
HDMI SlimPort
(HDMI/RGB Supported)
-
USB
2.0HS
-
GPS
Yes
-
WIFI-DIRECT
802.11 a/b/g/n
AUDIO / VIDEO
-
Camera
Main 13 MP Full HD Autofocus, Features Geotagging, Face Detection, Image, Front Camera 2.1 MP Full HD, Stabilization, Panorama, HDR, Flash LED
-
Audio Codec
MP3, WAV, WMA, FLAC, eACC+, AC3
-
Video Codec DivX®
WMV, MP4, H.264/H.263
-
Headset Jack
3.5 mm
-
2nd Microphone
Yes
MEMORY
-
Internal Memory
16 GB / User Memory 9 GB
-
ROM
4GB Emmc
ADVANCED FEATURES
-
DLNA
Yes
-
WIFI DIRECT
Yes
