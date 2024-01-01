We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
GB110 Brown
All Spec
BASIC SPECIFICATION
-
Phone Type
Bar
-
QWERTY Keyboard
no
-
RF Band
Dual 900/1800
-
Standby Time, Max (hrs)
Up to 400hrs
-
Talk Time (hrs)
6
-
Display
1.5” 128x128 CSTN/65k
-
External LCD (Pixel)
128X128 65K CSTN, 1.5
MESSAGING
-
SMS / EMS / MMS
SMS
-
Predictive Text Input (T10)
Yes
PIM
-
Scheduler
Yes
-
Alarm
Yes
-
Phonebook (# of names)
500
ADVANCED FEATURES
-
MIDI (poly)
32
-
Video Camera
VGA Camera
-
Built-In Game
Yes
-
FM Radio
Yes
-
Speaker Phone
Yes
-
Built-In Camera
Yes
-
Camera Resolution (MP)
VGA
-
MP4
Yes
-
Network
Dual-band (900/1800)
-
USB / PC Sync
USB 2.0
