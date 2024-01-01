We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
K10 LTE Smartphone with Tap & Shot
All Spec
NETWORK
-
2G
GSM 850/900/1800/1900
-
3G
HSPA+ 42Mbps B1/B2/B5/B8
-
LTE
1,3,5,7,8,28,40(TDD)
CHIPSET
-
Baseband
MT6753
-
Application Processor
1.14 Octa Core
MEMORY
-
Internal(RAM)
2G/16G
-
Internal(ROM)
2G/16G
DISPLAY
-
Size(Inch)
5.3"
-
Resolution
HD (720 x 1280)
TOUCH
-
Type
In-Cell Touch
-
Resolution
Finger
CAMERA
-
Rear(Pixel # @ FPS)
13MP @ 30 FPS
-
Rear(Focus (Laser / OIS))
AF (X/X)
-
Rear(Module Type)
CIS/SoC
-
Rear(# of Flash)
1EA
-
Front(Pixel # @ FPS)
5MP FF(15fps)
BATTERY
-
Capacity / Type
2300mAh
-
DoU
0.9 Day
ACOUSTIC
-
Receiver/Speaker/3.5phi
1(AMR-WB)/1/Yes
-
# of mic.
2
-
Audio Zoom
X
PUI
-
LED Indicator
X
-
Vibrator
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wi-Fi
802.11 b/g/n
-
Wi-Fi Direct
Yes
-
BT
4.1 LE
-
BT Profile
LG Standard Profile
-
A-GPS
Yes (Glonass)
-
USB Connectivity
2.0
SENSOR
-
Proximity
Yes
-
Ambient light
Yes
-
Accelerometer
Yes
-
Digital compass
Yes
-
Etc.
Hall IC
INBOX
-
TA Type
0.7A
-
Data Cable
Separate TA
-
Ear Mic.
Yes
-
Manual
QSG
-
External Memory
Micro SD Slot only
OUTBOX
-
Quick Window Cover
Yes
SW SPEC
-
OS / UI
M / UI 4.2
-
Codec
v1.4, MID
MARKET /OPERATOR REQUIREMENT
-
SIM type
Nano/Nano
-
# of SIM
Single
-
Etc.
FM Radio ( Earphone Antenna)
