K4 Titan Smartphone with Enhanced Performance
All Spec
BASIC SPECIFICATIONS
-
Brand
LG
-
Handset Type
Smartphone
-
Main camera MP
Rear 8MP
-
Flash
LED Flash
-
Front camera
Front 5MP
-
Memory
8GB eMMC / 1GB RAM, External Memory (Up to 32GB)
-
Support Bands
LTE (FDD1/3/5/7/8/28) + WCDMA(FDD1,5,8) + EGSM/GSM850/DCS1800/PCS1900 (LTE Cat. 4 / HSPA+ 42.2Mbps (Cat.24) / HSUPA 5.7Mbps (Cat.6) GPRS Class 12 / EDGE Class 12)
-
Handset Size
145.8 x 74 x 8.1mm
-
Weight
145g
-
CPU
MTK 6737m
-
Processor
Quad Core 1.1GHz
-
Recharger type
Micro USB
-
SIM card type
Nano SIM
-
GPRS
Yes
-
HSDPA
Yes
-
Edge
Yes
-
HSUPD
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct
-
Bluetooth
Bluetooth (v4.2)
-
NFC
No
