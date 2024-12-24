Understanding TV resolution helps you select the ideal display quality for your needs. Here are the main options:

• High Definition (HD)

1920 x 1080 pixels for sharp and clear images.

• 4K UHD (Ultra High Definition)

3840 x 2160 pixels for enhanced detail and lifelike visuals. This is the most popular choice for 4K TVs today.

• 8K UHD

With a stunning 7680 x 4320 pixel resolution, this is the future of TVs, though limited content availability might be a drawback.