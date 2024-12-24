Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Best TV in 2025: Picture Quality, Sound, and Smart Features


Best TV in 2025: Picture Quality, Sound, and Smart Features

2024-12-24

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

TV technology in 2025 is better than ever, offering feature-packed options that cater to all types of entertainment enthusiasts. Whether you're a movie fan, a gamer, or simply love great visuals and sound, staying up-to-date with the latest in picture quality, audio, and smart features is essential. This guide breaks down the best TVs of the year, with a special focus on OLED TVs- especially the remarkable LG OLED models - along with exciting alternatives like QNED, NanoCell, and UHD 4K TVs. Let’s explore what makes these TVs stand out and help you find the perfect one for your viewing style.

OLED TVs: Bringing Cinematic Quality Home

OLED TVs: Bringing Cinematic Quality Home

OLED TVs (short for "Organic Light-Emitting Diode operate differently from traditional TVs. Each pixel lights up individually, offering stunningly deep blacks, vibrant colors, and incredible contrast. If you're setting up a home theater or simply love dramatic, lifelike visuals, OLED TVs are hard to beat.

 

Why Everyone Loves LG OLED TVs

LG OLED TVs are the gold standard in the OLED category. Their self-lit pixel technology delivers unbeatable clarity, deep contrast, and a truly premium viewing experience.

 

 

What Makes LG OLED TVs Stand Out?

    • Picture Quality Like No Other: Perfect blacks and vibrant colors for lifelike visuals.

    • Self-Lit Technology Without a backlight, these TVs feature ultra-slim designs and energy efficiency.

    • Smarter Processing: The α9 Gen3 AI Processor enhances both visuals and sound in real-time.

    • Future-Ready: Supports 4K and even 8K content, perfect for streaming and gaming.

 

 

Why Go for OLED?

If you want jaw-dropping picture quality for movie nights or gaming in low light, LG OLED TVs are the way to go.

QNED TVs: Bright, Bold, and Perfect for Well-Lit Rooms

 

QNED TVs combine the best of Quantum Dot and NanoCell technology, enhanced by advanced mini-LED backlighting. The result? Super bright, crystal-clear visuals, even in rooms flooded with sunlight.

 

 

LG QNED TVs: Packed with Innovation

LG QNED TVs are perfect for those who want vibrant colors and sharp detail, especially on large screens. With AI-powered processing and advanced dimming features, these TVs bring out every detail.

 

 

Why LG QNED TVs Shine:

• Makes older content look stunningly close to 4K—you’ll be amazed by the results.

• Immersive Surround Sound: Feel as though you’re in the middle of the action with 9.1.2 virtual surround sound.

• Precision Dimming: Enhances details in both bright and dark scenes.

 

 

Is QNED Right for You?

If you're watching TV in a bright living room, QNED TVs offer the vibrant picture and clarity you need for HDR content.

NanoCell TVs: Crisp Colors Made for Everyday Viewing

NanoCell TVs use advanced filtering to produce cleaner, more accurate colors. With LED backlighting, these TVs deliver vivid, sharp visuals that look great even in bright spaces.

 

LG NanoCell TVs: Beautiful in Any Light

With LG NanoCell TVs, you’ll enjoy bold, vibrant colors and sharp detail. These models also use AI to fine-tune both picture and sound to match your room and preferences.

 

Why Choose LG NanoCell TVs?

• Daytime Friendly: Bright and vivid visuals, even in sunny rooms.

• AI-Enhanced Sound and Picture: Tailored to your room and viewing habits.

• Customizable Settings: Adjust the picture to suit your style.

 

Who Should Buy NanoCell?

For families or shared spaces with lots of natural light, NanoCell TVs offer fantastic visuals and sound without breaking the bank.

UHD 4K TVs: Quality for Everyone

 

Ultra-High Definition (UHD) 4K TVs provide crisp, detailed images with four times the resolution of regular HD. They’re an excellent choice for those who want great visuals without paying a premium price.

 

 

Why LG UHD 4K TVs Stand Out

LG's UHD 4K TVs packed with features like HDR10 Pro for better brightness and color, along with AI sound enhancements for immersive audio. They’re a solid choice for movie nights, sports, or gaming.

 

 

What Makes UHD 4K TVs a Great Choice?

• Crystal-Clear Resolution: 4K makes every detail pop.

• HDR10 Pro: Adds depth and dimension to your favorite shows and movies.

• Budget-Friendly: High-quality visuals at a more accessible price.

 

 

Why Choose UHD 4K?

If you’re looking for sharp visuals on a budget, LG UHD 4K TVs offer excellent value for everyday entertainment.

How to Choose the Best Smart TV in 2025

 

Choosing the right smart TV depends on your space, viewing habits, and preferred content. Whether you opt for the premium quality of an LG OLED TV, the bright brilliance of QNED, the bold colors of NanoCell, or the affordable clarity of UHD 4K, there’s a perfect option for you.

 

Additionally, LG's smart TVs are packed with features like WebOS, Dolby Vision, and AI-enhanced sound and picture settings, making them more connected and intuitive than ever. Whichever TV you choose, you’ll be getting next-level technology designed to transform how you watch, play, and stream.

picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 