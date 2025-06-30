Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Streaming Week

A red box is placed with text saying "LG Streaming Week" on it.

LG Streaming Week

Get subscription discount or free pass.
free pass.

May 19th - June 30th 

 

Enjoy time-limited offers only available during LG Streaming Week. Unlock your subscription now with a special discount.

Enjoy a special offer on
your subscription. 

Open the LG Streaming Week app to explore amazing time-limited offers. LG Streaming Week presents a variety of discounted subscriptions for both new and existing LG TV owners.

LG webOS home screen is placed with a red box saying "LG Streaming Week"

 *Offers valid only on 2019-2025 models of 4K and 8K Smart TVs, StanbyME, StanbyME Go and UHD and WQHD Smart Monitors.

Get time-limited offers

Explore and activate the special offers by installing the LG Streaming Week app on your webOS enabled device.

Apple TV

R29,99/mo for
3 months

STINGRAY KARAOKE

Get a One-Month Free Trial

STAGE+

Get 3 months of STAGE+ for free

Viu

Get 1-month Viu Premium free

iQIYI

Get 30% off a 1-Year Premium Plan

Baby Shark World

Get a 1-Month Pass for Baby Shark World
Shark World

MUBI

Get 3 months free

How to redeem your benefit

LG logo in a red box, top right number 1

Step 1

Open the LG Streaming Week app on your TV.

App icons in a red box, top right number 2

Step 2

Connect your account to view the subscription offers.

LG TV and remote in a red box, top right number 3

Step 3

Choose the subscription and enjoy content on LG TV.

LG TV with OLED infill image is placed

Discover a world of content on LG TV

Discover a world of content on LG TV

*Available content, apps and offers may vary by service, country, product and region.

**Offers may close early due to the limited number of voucher coupons.

 

*Apple TV: Offer ends 7/7/2025. Offer available on 2018–2025 LG 4K, 8K Smart TV models, StanbyME, StanbyME GO, StanbyME 2 models in the Apple TV app. Valid only for new and qualified returning subscribers to Apple TV+ in your region. Plan automatically renews at your region’s price per month until cancelled. Terms apply.

 

*STINGRAY KARAOKE: By subscribing, you will receive a complimentary one-month trial. After the trial period ends, your subscription will automatically renew at the standard rate unless canceled before the renewal date. You may cancel your subscription at any time. Terms and conditions apply.

 

*STAGE+: The offer is valid for a monthly subscription. First 3 months are free. Afterwards, the full monthly price will be charged. The subscription can be cancelled any time via settings.

 

*Viu: Get a 1-month Viu Premium during LG Streaming Week. This offer is valid from 19 May to 30 June, 2025

 

*iQIYI: Offer valid from 05/19/2025 to 06/30/2025. Offer available on LG TV models 2018-2025. Available to all subscribers. Terms apply.

 

*Baby Shark World: Offer ends on 30/6/2025. The offer is available on webOS 4.5–25 in the LG Streaming Weeks app. The 1-month free trial pass is valid for one-time use only by users who obtain a code during the promotional period. The plan will renew at the regular price in your region per month until cancelled. Terms and conditions apply.

 

*MUBI: Offer ends 06/30/2025. Offer available on all LG models 2019-2025. Valid only for new and returning subscribers. Plan renews at your region's price per month after promotional period. Terms apply.

picture
Pay over 3 paydays – interest free
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over 3 interest-free instalments. You pay 1/3 upfront, then split the rest over the next 2 paydays.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 1/3 today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over the next 2 paydays. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 