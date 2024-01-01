LG Life’s Good Brand Campaign Competition Terms & Conditions

Introduction:



The following information outlines the Terms and Conditions of participation in the LG Life’s Good Brand Campaign Competition (“Competition”) run by LG Electronics S.A. (Pty) Ltd (“Promoter”). Participation in the Competition constitutes acceptance of these Terms and Conditions.



1. This Competition is organised by the Promoter and is open to all persons of 18 years or older and residents in South Africa, except the employees and their immediate families of Promoter, Promoters’ advertising and promotion agencies, merchandisers, suppliers and associated companies.



2. The Competition rules may be amended, by the Promoter, at any time during the Competition. The Promoter reserves the right to alter, amend or cancel this Competition in its entirety and/or its prize/value. In the event of an amendment, alteration and/or cancellation the Promoter will not compensate any individual for any reason whatsoever. The rules and/or any amendments thereto will be interpreted by the Promoter only.



3. Competition Period: The duration of the Competition is from 14 December 2023 – 26th January 2024. Only entries between that time will be captured.



4. To participate and stand a chance to win, entrants must participate on our social media platforms by sharing their Life’s Good moment with the hashtag #LifesGoodinSA and following LG South Africa and then they will stand a chance to win.



5. Competition Mechanics

a. Follow LG South Africa on TikTok or Instagram

b. Share a post with your Life’s Good moment including the hashtag #LifesGoodinSA

c. Tag LG South Africa



6. Prizes: The following prizes will be given away: 10 x Xboom Party Speakers



7. Platforms to be used for competition participation are Instagram and Tiktok



8. Winners: 5 on Instagram + 5 on TikTok. All eligible entries drawn by random draw.



9. Winner Notification: Winners will be notified via Social Media DMs where further engagements and logistics will take place.



10. In the event that a selected winner(s) does not respond within 7 working days of the initial message sent by the Promoter, the prize will be awarded to the runner(s) up. In such instance the new recipient will be considered the ‘winner’ and these Terms and Conditions will apply to such substitute/runner up winner as well.



11. The winner(s) may be required to provide the Promoter with a valid form of proof of identity before receipt of any prize. Failure to produce sufficient evidence as to identity may result in disqualification, at Promoter’s sole discretion.



12.Prize redemption will be finalised with the winner on making contact with the winner post winner verification. The prize will be delivered to the winner. The winner will have to allow at least 1 month for delivery of the prize.



13. In the event that Promoter/Promoter’s agent attempts to make delivery to the winner at a time, date and place specified and agreed upon by the winner and such winner is not there to take delivery of the prize, and has failed to inform Promoter/Promoter’s agent, the prize will be forfeited by such winner unless agreed otherwise with the Promoter.



14. The prize cannot be exchanged for an alternate prize or for its cash value for any reason whatsoever.



15. No late or incomplete entries will be considered.



16. No responsibility is accepted for entries lost, damaged or delayed as a result of any network, computer hardware or software failure of any kind. Proof of transmission, posting or sending will not be accepted as proof of receipt.



17. The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify entries which it considers, in its sole discretion, to not comply with the Terms and Conditions or any participant who it reasonably believes has interfered with the fair running of this Competition.



18. In the event of a dispute, the decision of the Promoter’s is final, and binding and no correspondence will be entered into.



19. The Promoter shall have the right, where necessary, to undertake all such action as is reasonable to protect itself against fraudulent or invalid claims including, without limitation, to require further verification as to the identity, age, and other relevant details of a participant.



20. The Promoter may use personal information, supplied voluntarily by the participant, for marketing purposes for their other products and campaigns/promotions.



21. The Promoter will not share any participant personal information with any third party except where such disclosure is necessary to enable the Promoter to provide, deliver or in any other way give effect to these rules and/or the prize(s), where such disclosure is required by law or where consent to Promoter sharing your personal information is obtained from participant(s) in advance.



22. Participants can choose to opt-out of receiving communication from the Promoter, at any time, by responding to Promoter on the communication received.



23. The Promoter may make media announcements / publications of the names / photographs of participant/s, save for where any participant/s expressly elect to decline this.



24. Promoter reserves the right to carry out audits in respect of any participant/s to verify their eligibility and that of entry.



25. Entries will become the property of the Promoter (including all intellectual property rights in the entry) and will not be returned.



26. Participants are prohibited from submitting entries that are in the reasonable discretion of the Promoter unlawful, obscene, pornographic, libelous, defamatory, threatening, or other material that would violate any law, code of ethics, regulation or code of responsible advertising, or may be considered as generally irresponsible or anything that may compromise the Promoter’s reputation or legal position. If such entries are submitted, it will be considered invalid and will be disqualified.



27. Everything submitted must be the participant’s original, unaltered work and not copied from anyone else’s/other work. By submitting an entry, participants agree and confirm that nothing in their submission will infringe the copyright or any other rights of any third party. If Participants include anyone else's material in their submission, the participant must have obtained their permission to do so. If participant does not, such participant/s will be infringing the copyright of the material. This includes material downloaded or copied from a website. Any contravention of these rules will disqualify the entries as reasonably suspected by the Promoter and any liability arising as a result thereof will be that of the participant and not the Promoter.



28. By entering the Competition, the participant automatically confirms that he/she has the right to use the submitted work, i.e. Inter alia the work is the participant’s own property.



29. Participants automatically extend permission for any works they have submitted for this Competition to be freely used by the Promoter, with no compensation therefore to the participant.



30. In the event that a winner(s), for whatsoever reason, is unable to receive the prize, utilise the prize for whatsoever reason the winner will forfeit the entire prize. There will be no compensation, in any form, (including, but not limited to monetary compensation, irrespective of the reason(s) for inability of the winner to receive the prize.)



31. All participants indemnify Promoter, its directors, officers, employees, representatives, agents, and its associated companies (and their directors, officers, employees, representatives and agents) against any / all claims for any loss or damages, whether direct, indirect, consequential or otherwise, arising from any cause whatsoever from their participation in any way howsoever in this Competition.



32. All ownership and risk shall pass to the winning participant on receipt of the prize. The promoter shall not be held liable for any defects or damage occurring after the transfer of ownership to the winning participant. Nor will the Promoter be liable for any costs incurred by the winning participant related to the prize after the transfer of ownership thereof.