42 Litre Capacity
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Microwave type
Convection
-
Color
Silver
-
Controller type
tack & dial
-
Controller display
Smart LED
FEATURES
-
Auto reheat
Yes
-
Quick defrost
Yes
-
Quick Start
Yes
-
Stage Cooking
Yes
-
Keep Warming
Yes
CAVITY
-
Capacity (litres)
42
POWER OUTPUT
-
Microwave
900W
-
Grill
1250W
POWER INPUT (CONSUMPTION)
-
Microwave
1350W
-
Grill (W)
1250W
-
Convection (W)
1950W
-
Combi 1 (MW+Grill) (W)
2600W
COOKING/DEFROST FUNCTION
-
Auto Cook
Yes
-
Auto Defrost
Yes
ADDITIONAL FUNCTIONS
-
Clock
Yes
-
More/Less
Yes
WEIGHT
-
Net (Kg)
22.5
-
Packed(Kg)
26
DIMENSION (W X H X D) MM
-
Interior
386 X 278 X 380
-
Exterior
574X376X505
-
Packed
650 X 436 X 586
TURNTABLE
-
Turntable Size (mm)
ø340
